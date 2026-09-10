Hi, Subscriber

Pair of Quiet Former Eagles Decided Final Fateful INT in Seahawks-Patriots Game

  • 0 Shares
  • Updated
Josh Jobe
Getty
The Seattle Seahawks are tipped to replace free agents Josh Jobe and Riq Woolen with a physical 2026 NFL draft CB.

The Seattle Seahawks and New England Patriots kicked off the 2026 NFL season, but it was the Philadelphia Eagles that stole the show.

First, wide receiver A.J. Brown made his debut with the Patriots, catching 3 passes for 26 yards. A second-half ankle injury ended Brown’s night earlier than expected, completely changing the momentum of the game.

That helped spark a Seahawks comeback, and they won 13-10 on Wednesday night. Two former Eagles players, though, would decide the game for both teams.

Former Philadelphia Eagles Players Involved in Final Turnover of Seahawks-Patriots Game

Mack Hollins celebrates during the 2025 season for the Patriots.
GettyTAMPA, FLORIDA – NOVEMBER 09: Mack Hollins #13 of the New England Patriots celebrates a catch against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers during the second half in the game at Raymond James Stadium on November 09, 2025 in Tampa, Florida. (Photo by Mike Ehrmann/Getty Images)

With less than 30 seconds left, the Patriots were driving, hoping to end the game with a touchdown or tie it to force overtime. Instead, New England’s quarterback Drake Maye threw an interception that would seal the win for the Seahawks.

On that interception in the end zone, there were two former Eagles players involved in the play. Patriots wide receiver Mack Hollins was the intended receiver, and Seahawks cornerback Josh Jobe was the man who made the interception.

Hollins finished as the leading receiver for the Patriots with 4 receptions for 51 yards. Jobe had 6 tackles, 1 tackle for loss, 1 pass deflection, and 1 interception.

At the end of the 2024 training camp, the Eagles released Jobe after two seasons with the team. Hollins won a Super Bowl with Philly and played there from 2017 through 2019.

Eagles Saw Two Former Players Face Off to Start 2026 Season

Super Bowl LX: New England Patriots v Seattle Seahawks
GettySANTA CLARA, CALIFORNIA – FEBRUARY 08: Treveyon Henderson #32 of the New England Patriots catches a pass against Josh Jobe #29 of the Seattle Seahawks during the first quarter Super Bowl LX at Levi’s Stadium on February 08, 2026 in Santa Clara, California. (Photo by Kevin C. Cox/Getty Images)

The Eagles are showing how they can build talent that goes beyond the team. This didn’t even include former Eagles defensive tackle Milton Williams, who is still starting for the Patriots on their defensive line.

There is a ton of talent that comes from the Eagles, as Jobe and Hollins proved their worth in the game. It was Jobe who got the last laugh with the interception.

Philly also continues to prove these guys are good enough to be starters elsewhere, despite not making the Eagles. It shows the kind of roster building and depth the Eagles have built over the years.

Across the NFL, the Eagles have former talent on teams that are making an impact. Jobe and Hollins are great examples of how they may not be big-name players, but they can still make or break games.

There are more games to come on opening weekend of the NFL season, with more former Eagles players ready to play. It will be fun to see how each of them does, but the Seahawks and Patriots really showcased them. Expect those guys to keep making things happen in the 2026 season.

Anthony Miller Anthony Miller is a veteran reporter covering the WNBA and College Football for Heavy.com. He has been with Heavy since 2026, as he has covered multiple professional leagues like the NFL, WNBA, UFL, XFL, USFL, PLL, MLS, and more since 2019. Currently, he covers the UFL as a reporter for UFL News Hub and FanSided as a site expert and contributor covering the Philadelphia Eagles, Chicago Bears, and Minnesota Vikings. More about Anthony Miller

0 Comments

Pair of Quiet Former Eagles Decided Final Fateful INT in Seahawks-Patriots Game

Notify of
0 Comments
Follow this thread
Inline Feedbacks
View all comments
0
Would love your thoughts, please commentx
()
x