Pair of Quiet Former Eagles Decided Final Fateful INT in Seahawks-Patriots Game

The Seattle Seahawks and New England Patriots kicked off the 2026 NFL season, but it was the Philadelphia Eagles that stole the show.

First, wide receiver A.J. Brown made his debut with the Patriots, catching 3 passes for 26 yards. A second-half ankle injury ended Brown’s night earlier than expected, completely changing the momentum of the game.

That helped spark a Seahawks comeback, and they won 13-10 on Wednesday night. Two former Eagles players, though, would decide the game for both teams.

Former Philadelphia Eagles Players Involved in Final Turnover of Seahawks-Patriots Game

With less than 30 seconds left, the Patriots were driving, hoping to end the game with a touchdown or tie it to force overtime. Instead, New England’s quarterback Drake Maye threw an interception that would seal the win for the Seahawks.

On that interception in the end zone, there were two former Eagles players involved in the play. Patriots wide receiver Mack Hollins was the intended receiver, and Seahawks cornerback Josh Jobe was the man who made the interception.

Hollins finished as the leading receiver for the Patriots with 4 receptions for 51 yards. Jobe had 6 tackles, 1 tackle for loss, 1 pass deflection, and 1 interception.

At the end of the 2024 training camp, the Eagles released Jobe after two seasons with the team. Hollins won a Super Bowl with Philly and played there from 2017 through 2019.

Eagles Saw Two Former Players Face Off to Start 2026 Season

The Eagles are showing how they can build talent that goes beyond the team. This didn’t even include former Eagles defensive tackle Milton Williams, who is still starting for the Patriots on their defensive line.

There is a ton of talent that comes from the Eagles, as Jobe and Hollins proved their worth in the game. It was Jobe who got the last laugh with the interception.

Philly also continues to prove these guys are good enough to be starters elsewhere, despite not making the Eagles. It shows the kind of roster building and depth the Eagles have built over the years.

Across the NFL, the Eagles have former talent on teams that are making an impact. Jobe and Hollins are great examples of how they may not be big-name players, but they can still make or break games.

There are more games to come on opening weekend of the NFL season, with more former Eagles players ready to play. It will be fun to see how each of them does, but the Seahawks and Patriots really showcased them. Expect those guys to keep making things happen in the 2026 season.