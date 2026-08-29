Philadelphia Eagles Part Ways With ‘Big Hitter’ 2026 Draft Pick

Getting drafted — especially in the later rounds — doesn’t guarantee a roster spot on the Philadelphia Eagles.

Rookie safety and 2026 draft pick Cole Wisniewski found that out the hard way on Saturday.

“The Eagles have waived seventh-round draft pick Cole Wisniewski, per source,” Eagles reporter Cayden Steele wrote on his official X account on Saturday. “He will be put on the practice squad if he clears waivers.”

The Athletic’s Zach Berman and Brooks Kubena both correctly predicted Wisniewski would be left off the 53-man roster in their Saturday morning roster predictions.

Wisniewski, 6-foot-3 and 219 pounds, was a 7th-round pick (No. 244 overall) after helping lead Texas Tech to the College Football Playoff for the 1st time in 2025.

“So far there have been three cuts where the player was truly on the roster bubble: Cole Wisniewski, Carson Steele, Zion Wilson,” Eagles Ed wrote on his official X account. “All 3 I had off my 53-man roster … but were late cuts for me. All 3 would make sense for the practice squad, if the Eagles are able to get them through waivers.”

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Looked at as Possible Reed Blankenship Replacement

One of the great success stories on the Eagles roster over the last few years was former safety Reed Blankenship, who went from an undrafted free agent in 2022 to a full-time starter, Super Bowl champion, and finally a high-priced free agent who left for a 3-year, $24.75 million contract with the Houston Texans.

The Eagles selected Wisniewski hoping for some similar magic.

“Former Eagles S Reed Blankenship went undrafted out of Middle Tennessee State before earning a starting spot for Philadelphia and a lucrative free-agent contract from the Texans this offseason,” Bleeding Green Nation’s Brandon Lee Gowton wrote. “The Eagles could have a similar find in Wisniewski, who plays like a linebacker in the box and is a big hitter in zone coverage. He could find ample opportunities to start with journeyman Marcus Epps and second-year player Andrew Mukuba, who still needs to prove he can stay healthy, ahead of him on the depth chart.”

Eagles Drafted Former NDSU Teammates

Wisniewski, 6-foot-3 and 219 pounds, was 1 of 2 former North Dakota State stars the Eagles drafted in 2026, along with quarterback and 5th round pick Cole Payton.

The 2 were on national championship teams at NDSU in 2021 and 2024, although Wisniewski sat out 2024 after offseason foot surgery.

After transferring to Texas Tech in 2025, Wisniewski was part of arguably the greatest team in school history, winning a Big 12 title and advancing to the College Football Playoff for the 1st time.

In his 1 season with the Red Raiders, Wisniewski had 78 tackles and 6 pass deflections.