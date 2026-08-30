Philadelphia Eagles Part Ways With 1,100-Yard Veteran RB

The Philadelphia Eagles are stacked at almost every position on the offensive side of the ball, which means something had to give on Sunday ahead of final, 53-man roster cutdowns.

One of those casualties is a talented veteran running back Dameon Pierce.

“Eagles released running back Dameon Pierce, per source,” ESPN’s Jeremy Fowler wrote on his official X account on Sunday. “They’d like him back on the practice squad.”

Eagles releasing former Texans Pro Bowl alternate running back Dameon Pierce, per league source,” NFL reporter Aaron Wilson wrote on his official X account. ” Eagles want him back for the practice squad.”

“Pierce looked good this summer when healthy but missed some time with injury,” ESPN’s Tim McManus wrote on X.

Eagles Signed Dameon Pierce Early in Offseason

The Eagles took a chance on Pierce in the hopes he could become the primary backup to 2024 NFL Offensive Player of the Year Saquon Barkley.

“Eagles agreed to terms on a one-year deal with RB Dameon Pierce,” The Philadelphia Inquirer’s Jeff McLane wrote on his official X account on March 19. “Pierce saw his playing time and production decrease rapidly following a rookie season with the Texans in which he rushed for 939 yards. He lost his starting spot in his second season and fell down the depth chart and eventually out of Houston last season. He was last on the Chiefs practice squad. Pierce is only 25, though, and still seemingly has enough tread on the tires for the Eagles kick.”

Pierce was a 4th round pick (No. 107 overall) out of Florida in the 2022 NFL draft by the Houston Texans and had over 1,100 all-purpose yards as a rookie — including 939 rushing yards — but saw his numbers decrease each year since then.

Brief Stint With Chiefs After Texans’ Release

The Texans ultimately parted ways with Pierce late in the 2025 season, and he finished the year with the Kansas City Chiefs.

The real impact for Pierce might not just be backing up Barkley.

“Should have also mentioned Pierce’s kick returning, which could be what the Eagles envision him doing the most,” McLane wrote. “He doesn’t have a lot of returns in the NFL, but when he did, he had some long runs, including a 98-yard TD in 2023. Kickoffs have changed, but Pierce could be an option next season.”