Eagles Part Ways With $40 Million Former 1st-Round Pick

The Philadelphia Eagles ended their brief relationship with wide receiver Marquise “Hollywood” Brown on Thursday — the latest salvo in a season that continues to spiral downward.

“Sources: The Eagles are waiving WR Marquise ‘Hollywood’ Brown, as both sides agreed it would be beneficial for all involved,” NFL insider Jordan Schultz wrote on his official X account on Thursday night. “Brown had 49 catches for 587 yards and 5 TDs with the Chiefs last season and is expected to land with a playoff contender.”

“The Eagles are releasing WR Marquise ‘Hollywood’ Brown,” The 33rd Team’s Ari Meirov wrote on X.

Brown signed a 1-year, $2 million contract with the Eagles on March 20.

The Eagles are 2-7 after seven straight losses. They are also on their third starting quarterback after Jalen Hurts (blood clots) was ruled out for the season, backup Tanner McKee was ineffective, and Joe Milton lost his first start against the New York Giants in Week 9.

Brown has just 5 receptions for 63 yards and no touchdowns in four games — he’s missed five games with injury or as a healthy scratch.

Philadelphia signaled it was essentially cutting bait on the season this week when they traded beloved defensive tackle and $78 million former 1st-round pick Jordan Davis to the Jacksonville Jaguars for a 2027 1st-round pick and 2028 2nd-round pick.

Brown Headed for Fourth Team in Four Seasons

The Eagles are Brown’s 3rd team in 4 seasons. He spent the last 2 seasons with the Chiefs and had his only 1,000-yard receiving season with the Baltimore Ravens in 2021 — the team that selected him in the 1st round of the 2019 NFL Draft.

In 7 NFL seasons, Brown has 371 receptions for 4,322 yards and 33 touchdowns, along with approximately $40 million in career earnings.

Brown Was Average at Previous Two Stops

Brown has done little since he left the Ravens to live up to the promise that made him part of the 2022 trade to the Cardinals. In 2 seasons with Arizona, Brown missed 8 games due to injuries and saw his numbers dip to 67 receptions for 704 yards in 2022 and 51 receptions for 574 yards in 2023.

Brown played for the Chiefs on a 1-year, $7 million contract in 2024 and missed 15 regular-season games due to injuries before returning for the playoffs and to play in a Super Bowl loss to the Philadelphia Eagles.

He had a bounce back season in 2025 with 49 receptions for 587 yards and 5 touchdowns as he played in 16 regular-season games — his highest total since 2021 — but the Chiefs went 6-11.