The Philadelphia Eagles and the New England Patriots wrapped up their second and final joint practice on Thursday, August 20. After the first session, Jalen Hurts sent praise Drake Maye’s way.

Following Thursday’s session, Maye returned compliments to the Eagles quarterback.

Patriots’ Star QB Gets Honest On Eagles’ Jalen Hurts After Practice

“I’m a big fan of his game. Rooting for him,” Maye told reporters.

“I told him back when I was committed to Alabama, back in the day, he was one of the quarterbacks that I was watching play there… He’s a Super Bowl champ. That speaks for itself. One of my best friends, Sam Howell, was in the [QB] room with him last year, so I got to know some stories about Jalen and how he works. I respect him a lot for that. I’m pulling for him.”

Hurts attended Alabama from 2016 to 2018. He transferred to Oklahoma for the 2019 season, before declaring for the 2020 NFL Draft.

The Eagles added Hurts with their second-round (No. 53) pick. He didn’t start for the team until late in his rookie season, but since 2021 he’s been the Eagles’ starting quarterback. They’ve made the playoffs every year since, winning two NFC Championships and one Super Bowl.

Jalen Hurts Compliments Drake Maye

“I think Drake has had a lot of success already. I don’t know what my advice would do,” Hurts admitted on Wednesday.

“I just think he needs to continue the progression that he’s on. He’s already accomplished so many great things in a short period of time, and I expect great things to come to him.”

Maye is a 23-year-old quarterback who played college at North Carolina. He entered the NFL in 2024 as a first-round pick for the Patriots.

While he doesn’t carry the same resume as Hurts at this moment, he is on a strong path two seasons in. Maye is a Pro Bowler and earned All-Pro honors one season ago, when he was in the MVP hunt.