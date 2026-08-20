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Patriots’ Star QB Gets Honest On Eagles’ Jalen Hurts After Practice

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Philadelphia Eagles v Baltimore Ravens
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BALTIMORE, MD - AUGUST 15: (L-R) Lamar Jackson #8 of the Baltimore Ravens and Jalen Hurts #1 of the Philadelphia Eagles shake hands on the field after the preseason game at M&T Bank Stadium on August 15, 2026 in Baltimore, Maryland. (Photo by Scott Taetsch/Getty Images)

The Philadelphia Eagles and the New England Patriots wrapped up their second and final joint practice on Thursday, August 20. After the first session, Jalen Hurts sent praise Drake Maye’s way.

Following Thursday’s session, Maye returned compliments to the Eagles quarterback.

Patriots’ Star QB Gets Honest On Eagles’ Jalen Hurts After Practice

Philadelphia Eagles and New England Patriots Joint Practice

GettyFOXBOROUGH, MASSACHUSETTS – AUGUST 19: Jalen Hurts #1 of the Philadelphia Eagles reacts during a joint practice with the New England Patriots at Gillette Stadium on August 19, 2026 in Foxborough, Massachusetts. (Photo by Billie Weiss/Getty Images)

“I’m a big fan of his game. Rooting for him,” Maye told reporters.

“I told him back when I was committed to Alabama, back in the day, he was one of the quarterbacks that I was watching play there… He’s a Super Bowl champ. That speaks for itself. One of my best friends, Sam Howell, was in the [QB] room with him last year, so I got to know some stories about Jalen and how he works. I respect him a lot for that. I’m pulling for him.”

Philadelphia Eagles Training Camp

GettyPHILADELPHIA, PENNSYLVANIA – JULY 30: Jalen Hurts #1 of the Philadelphia Eagles looks on during training camp at Jefferson Health Training Complex on July 30, 2026 in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania. (Photo by Mitchell Leff/Getty Images)

Hurts attended Alabama from 2016 to 2018. He transferred to Oklahoma for the 2019 season, before declaring for the 2020 NFL Draft.

The Eagles added Hurts with their second-round (No. 53) pick. He didn’t start for the team until late in his rookie season, but since 2021 he’s been the Eagles’ starting quarterback. They’ve made the playoffs every year since, winning two NFC Championships and one Super Bowl.

Jalen Hurts Compliments Drake Maye

Philadelphia Eagles and New England Patriots Joint Practice

GettyFOXBOROUGH, MASSACHUSETTS – AUGUST 19: Drake Maye #10 of the New England Patriots throws during a joint practice with the Philadelphia Eagles at Gillette Stadium on August 19, 2026 in Foxborough, Massachusetts. (Photo by Billie Weiss/Getty Images)

“I think Drake has had a lot of success already. I don’t know what my advice would do,” Hurts admitted on Wednesday.

“I just think he needs to continue the progression that he’s on. He’s already accomplished so many great things in a short period of time, and I expect great things to come to him.”

Maye is a 23-year-old quarterback who played college at North Carolina. He entered the NFL in 2024 as a first-round pick for the Patriots.

While he doesn’t carry the same resume as Hurts at this moment, he is on a strong path two seasons in. Maye is a Pro Bowler and earned All-Pro honors one season ago, when he was in the MVP hunt.

Justin Grasso Justin Grasso is an NBA/NFL reporter, covering trending league news, transactions, injuries, and player developments. He is a credentialed journalist with nearly a decade of insider access. More about Justin Grasso

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