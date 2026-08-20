This week, AJ Brown received an opportunity to go toe-to-toe with the Philadelphia Eagles‘ defense just a few months after getting traded at his request. It’s safe to say that if Brown wanted to show his former team up, he’s finding success in doing it.

Following the first day of Eagles-Patriots joint practices, Philly-based reporters pushed back on the narrative that Brown lost a step after his 2025 performance with the Eagles.

The veteran wide receiver had a strong day against a top NFL defense. It turns out that day two is going even better for the All-Pro wideout.

Patriots Star WR Issues Eagles Strong Reminder With Dominant Day

“AJ Brown has been eating Quinyon Mitchell’s lunch. WR caught a contested ball thrown behind him from Maye for a Pats TD,” Brandon Lee Gowton of Bleeding Green Nation reported on Thursday.

“AJ Brown had a lot of success against the Eagles defensive backs in the first competition between the two teams,” John Clark of NBS Sports Philadelphia added.

As the Patriots and the Eagles worked through red zone drills, Brown reportedly came down with three scores during the period. Unfortunately for the Eagles, most of his success came against the team’s All-Pro cornerback, Quinyon Mitchell.

A Strong Reminder For Philly

The Eagles would clearly like to see Mitchell find more success against the Patriots’ top pass-catcher, but Philly has gained a reminder that their former wideout remains one of the top players at his position in the NFL.

While Brown’s dominance against the Eagles’ defense doesn’t help the quitting claims he faced throughout the 2025 NFL season, the Eagles shouldn’t have to feel too worried about Brown’s success against them in practice. At the end of the day, he’s an All-Pro wideout coming off a fourth-straight 1,000-yard season.