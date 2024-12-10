Penn State Police Say Investigation Into Former Eagles Center Jason Kelce Closed

Former Philadelphia Eagles center Jason Kelce.

After no one came forward with a complain about the destruction of their property, an investigation into an incident at Penn State involving former Philadelphia Eagles center and “Monday Night Countdown” co-host Jason Kelce has been closed, according to a report from The Athletic’s Jenna West on December 10.

Kelce had been under investigation by Penn State University Police and Public Safety after he was recorded on video grabbing a man’s cell phone and slamming it to the ground after the man was filming Kelce and asked him “Kelce, how does it feel that your brother is a (homophobic slur) for dating Taylor Swift?”

Kelce responded by slamming the fan’s phone to the ground and shouting the homophobic slur back at him.

“The individual in the video footage circulating on social media has not been identified, and no one has come forward to University Police with a related complaint about damage to personal property,” the PSU Police said in a statement to The Athletic.

Kelce was at Penn State for the Beavers’ game against Ohio State and to participate in ESPN’s College GameDay.

“Penn State University Police and Public Safety later opened an investigation into the incident after an officer ‘observed a visitor damaging personal property’ at an intersection outside the stadium, according to PSU police’s daily crime log,” West wrote.

Kelce addressed the incident on “Monday Night Countdown” on November 4.

“In a heated moment, I chose to greet hate with hate, and I don’t think that’s a productive thing,” Kelce said. “I really don’t. I don’t think it leads to discourse and (I don’t think) it’s the right way to go about things. In that moment, I fell down to a level that I shouldn’t have.

“The bottom line is, I want to live my life — I try to live my life — by the ‘golden rule.’ That’s what I’ve always been taught. I try to treat people with common decency, respect and I’m going to keep doing that moving forward even though I fell short this week.”

Kelce Family’s Rise to Worldwide Fame Since Super Bowl LVII

Since becoming the first brothers to play against each other in Super Bowl LVII following the 2022 season, Jason Kelce and younger brother and Kansas City Chiefs tight end Travis Kelce have seen their fame shoot into the stratosphere in large part due to Travis Kelce’s relationship with pop superstar Taylor Swift after the 2 began dating in July 2023.

The brothers have created a media and entertainment empire that now includes the “New Heights” podcast hosted by them, which sold its rights to Amazon’s Wondery for a reported $100 million in August 2024, an Amazon Prime documentary on Jason Kelce and TV hosting and acting roles for Travis Kelce, including FX’s “Grotesquerie” and Amazon Prime’s “Are You Smarter Than A Celebrity?”

Jason Kelce One of NFL’s All-Time Greatest Offensive Linemen

Jason Kelce retired after 13 seasons in 2023 and will almost certainly be a first ballot inductee into the Pro Football Hall of Fame as soon as he’s eligible.

Kelce played his entire career with the Eagles after being drafted in the sixth round (No. 191 overall) of the 2011 NFL draft out of Cincinnati. He went on to become a 6-time NFL All-Pro, 7-time Pro Bowler and helped lead the Eagles to the first Super Bowl title in franchise history following the 2017 season.