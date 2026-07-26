Ex-Eagles Defender Takes Brutal Shot at Jalen Hurts

There have been a lot of conversations about Philadelphia Eagles quarterback Jalen Hurts and whether he’s a great player.

Last year, Hurts made his third Pro Bowl after throwing for 3,224 yards and scoring 33 total touchdowns to just 6 interceptions. Despite the Eagles winning the NFC East, the team’s signal-caller has faced a lot of criticism for his play.

Most of the complaints were that he was too safe with his passes and that he can’t make all the throws. That’s what led to Hurts’ ranking as one of the top-100 players in the NFL, bringing up a lot of different arguments against him.

Former Philadelphia Eagles Defender Calls Out Jalen Hurts

Hurts was ranked 56th among the top 100 players in the league, as voted on by the players. Former Eagles linebacker and host of the podcast “Speakeasy,” Emmanuel Acho, shared his blunt thoughts on Hurts being a top 100 player.

“If you’re just drafting the best 100 players in the NFL, Jalen Hurts ain’t getting drafted in the best 100,” Acho said. “Now, if you’re adjusting for the inflation of the quarterback position, sure, maybe. But if you’re just drafting the 100 best football players, Jalen Hurts is nowhere near the top of that list.”

This offseason, reports said unnamed sources described Hurts as uncoachable and as changing plays in the huddle. There were concerns that the Eagles did not offer him a contract extension, and the team wants him to prove it in 2026.

During his tenure with the Eagles, Hurts has won over 68% of his starts. He led the Eagles to the Super Bowl twice and won one along with a Super Bowl MVP.

Jalen Hurts Still Has to Earn Respect Outside of Eagles

The 2026 season continues to be a massive year for Hurts’ career with the Eagles. He has a lot of respect to earn from everyone on the outside despite being a proven winner.

Many believe that if he doesn’t play well in 2026, he might be looking at a new home. Another possibility is that the Eagles could bring in competition at quarterback to push or replace Hurts.

Philly has one of the most talented rosters in the NFL, leaving little room for error for Hurts. Despite a brand new play-caller taking over with Sean Mannion, Hurts still has to play well. The new scheme is designed to push Hurts to be uncomfortable and challenge him. This means more RPO calls, pre-snap motions, and passes in the middle of the field.

Standards in Philadelphia are high since the Eagles have been to the Super Bowl twice since the 2022 season. That means that Hurts has to step up and play well at quarterback in 2026. There are no more excuses for him, and the pressure will only get turned up more as the season pushes on.