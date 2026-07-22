Answer to Eagles’ 2026 Pivotal Question Starts With $41.2 Million Star

The biggest disappointment from the Philadelphia Eagles‘ nightmare 2025 season was running back Saquon Barkley and the offensive line struggling to get the running game going.

Barkley only got roughly 56.8% of the rushing yards in 2025 that he got in his record-breaking 2024 season when he gained 2,005 yards. The offensive line was in bad shape last year, with key guys like Lane Johnson, Cam Jurgens, and Landon Dickerson all dealing with injuries throughout the season.

Rolling into 2026, Barkley and the offensive line are hoping to put the past behind them and get back on track. They do face some questions after former offensive line coach and run game coordinator Jeff Stoutland left the franchise in the offseason. How they respond to those questions about them could determine how the Eagles do in 2026.

Saquon Barkley & Eagles’ Offensive Line Got One Question to Answer

Posing one of the Eagles’ biggest questions of the 2026 campaign was Sports Illustrated writer Eva Geitheim. Geitheim’s first question was more complicated: how would Eagles quarterback Jalen Hurts and the rest of the team gel with new offensive coordinator Sean Mannion’s scheme? Her second one was a bit simpler: Can the running game get going again?

“Another key to the Eagles’ offense will be if the running game can get going again. Saquon Barkley will no longer have the Madden curse weighing him down, but the rushing attack is still looking to rebound after an underwhelming campaign that saw him rush for 1,140 yards and seven touchdowns, down from a 2,000-yard rushing campaign in 2024. An important piece to this will be if the offensive line can stay healthier—and how they’ll do with Chris Kuper taking over for longtime offensive line coach Jeff Stoutland.”

The Eagles were ranked 18th in the NFL in rushing yards per game with 116.9. It was the first time the franchise had been outside the top 10 in rushing since 2019. Barkley’s 4.1 yards per carry last year was the third-lowest of his eight-year NFL career when he played at least 13 regular season games.

Mannion is coming from a Green Bay Packers team that was ranked 15th in the NFL in rushing last season, averaging 119.8 yards per game. 2024 was a much better season for running the football in Green Bay, finishing fifth that year with 146.8 yards per game.

Can Eagles Turn Around Rushing Attack in 2026?

To answer the burning question, it all starts with how Barkley responds to the down season. He seemed more hesitant to hit the holes than he did in the 2024 season in Philadelphia.

The offensive line has a lot to answer for as well. Johnson, Dickerson, and Jurgens are much healthier this season, making things easier on Barkley and company.

Some of it also falls on Mannion and how he goes about the running game. There were many complaints about the lack of touches for Eagles backup running back Tank Bigsby after averaging 5.9 yards per carry last season. Getting Bigsby more involved could take the burden off of Barkley, resulting in a better average per carry.

Most of the attention has been on how Mannion is going to help Hurts and the passing game. How the young coach fixes the rushing attack will solve a big problem for them and make life easier on Hurts. Still, Barkley and the line have to help Mannion out and get back on track in 2026.