Eagles Projected to Cut Ties With 4-Team Castoff During Camp

Training camp is less than a week away from starting for the Philadelphia Eagles, and they have some big decisions to make.

They have a ton of position battles that are going to go down to the wire. Some of their big ones that everyone will be monitoring include safety, edge rusher, backup offensive line, and wide receiver.

Philly’s wide receiver position is especially interesting since there will be a battle between free agent signing Elijah Moore, Darius Cooper, and Johnny Wilson for the final roster spot. The real question is which one will survive and which ones will walk out the door.

Philadelphia Eagles’ 53-Man Roster Projection Shows Who Gets the Pink Slip

ESPN Eagles reporter Tim McManus shared his projection for the 53-man roster. There were some surprises, like the team keeping four quarterbacks, but the wide receiver position caught a lot of people’s attention.

DeVonta Smith, Makai Lemon, Dontayvion Wicks, and Marquise Brown are the locks to make it. McManus believes that Wilson earns the final spot, and Elijah Moore, alongside Cooper, is cut.

This would be a crushing blow for Moore, who is looking to get his career back on track. He was a former second-round pick of the New York Jets, where he spent just two seasons.

During his four-team run in the last five years, he has caught 209 passes for 2,274 yards and 9 touchdowns in 70 games. He started his career with four straight seasons of at least 446 yards, but only had 112 last year with the Buffalo Bills and Denver Broncos.

Elijah Moore Might Be Looking for a New Job After Camp

The Eagles’ wide receiver room is just too crowded, and that was purposely designed by general manager Howie Roseman. With A.J. Brown being traded, Philly needs as many options to pick from as possible.

Wilson would have made the roster last year if it wasn’t for an ACL injury in training camp. Cooper earned his roster spot in 2025 due to his work on special teams and his great performance against the Cincinnati Bengals in the preseason.

That could leave Moore as the odd man out with the Eagles. He has put together a great career, but there is too much talent in Philly.

This will leave Moore with the possibility of being a free agent in 2026. He could also be an option for the Eagles on their practice squad with Cooper as well.

Training camp is close to happening and will answer the burning question everyone has. Moore has a lot of work to do in order to put himself in prime position to make the team. If he doesn’t, he could be out of a job for a long time and might even be permanently.