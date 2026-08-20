Eagles Get Positive Injury News on 1st-Round Pick

One of the more disappointing aspects of training camp and the preseason for the Philadelphia Eagles to this point has been the extended absence of 2026 1st-round pick (No. 23 overall) and wide receiver Makai Lemon.

Lemon, who has been sidelined for 2-plus weeks with hamstring issues, was finally back in pads on Thursday, even though he was officially listed as “limited” on the practice report.

“Makai Lemon is suited up for practice,” The Philadelphia Inquirer’s Jeff McLane wrote on his official X account on Thursday morning. “We will see if he actually participates for the first time in 2 1/2 weeks. He is running routes and catching passes.”

“Makai Lemon taking part in practice for the first time since Day 4 of camp,” Eagles reporter Eliot Shorr-Parks wrote on his official X account on Thursday.

“Makai Lemon going through routes on air today in a full uniform,” Eagles reporter E.J. Smith wrote on his official X account.

Makai Lemon ‘Big Part’ of Eagles’ Offensive Plans

While Lemon isn’t necessarily being brought in to replace departed All-Pro wide receiver A.J. Brown, he’s definitely being brought in as part of the solution to replace Brown’s production, which will have to be a “by committee” approach at first.

Acording to ESPN’s Tim McManus, Lemon is already a huge part of the plans to revamp Philadelphia’s offense in 2026 without Brown and under 1st-year offensive coordinator and former NFL backup quarterback Sean Mannion.

“Lemon jumped into the mix with the starters and was mainly featured in the slot,” McManus wrote on June 29. “Pre-snap motion is expected to be featured in new offensive coordinator Sean Mannion’s scheme, and early indications suggest Lemon will be a big part of that. There were some expected growing pains, but Lemon’s short-area quickness stands out. He was sidelined for minicamp because of a hamstring injury.”

Makai Lemon’s Free Fall Came After Combine

If you’re crunching the tape and looking at the numbers, it’s hard to understand why Lemon was the 3rd wide receiver taken in the 1st round — behind Carnell Tate to the Tennessee Titans at No. 4 overall and Jordyn Tyson to the New Orleans Saints at No. 8 overall.

That’s because every other metric says Lemon, the Biletnikoff Award winner at USC in 2025, is the best of the bunch — and playing on a 4-year, $20.8 million contract.

The reason he was still available in the 2nd half of the 1st round was a disastrous NFL combine performance in which Lemon not only alienated plenty of teams but also cost himself millions of dollars.

“USC WR Makai Lemon has gone viral for his NFL combine interview when asked who he models his game after and looks up to in the NFL,” NFL influencer Dov Kleiman wrote on their official X account. “Fans are extremely confused by his ‘demeanor.’ “

“I talked to a scout just now who said he didn’t know what Makai Lemon’s motive was behind his combine interviews, but whoever advised the kid needs to be fired,” former NFL player Breiden Fehoko wrote on X. “Absolutely bombed it … word for word.”

“Seeing lots of talk today about Lemon bombing his interviews ….. it’s true,” Anthony Betts wrote on X in February. “I was told the other day he did. Even some people at the combine told me he was a turn off. I know a few teams took him off the board. Does he fall? If he does how far? One team told me ‘Great player, horrible attitude. What a disaster.’ ”