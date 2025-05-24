Eagles Predicted to Cut Veteran Free Agent Signing Before Season

In March, running back A.J. Dillon signed a one-year deal with the Philadelphia Eagles, aiming to revitalize his career after missing the entire 2024 season.

The Eagles brought him in following the departure of Kenny Gainwell to complement All-Pro running back Saquon Barkley, but one analyst doesn’t see Dillon even making the team’s final 53-man roster.

In his May 23 roster projection, Jimmy Kempski of The Philly Voice has Will Shipley, Avery Williams and Ben VanSumeren behind Barkley, with Dillon on the outside looking in.

Shipley is a lock either way, but it might raise some eyebrows if Williams and VanSumeren make the cut but Dillon doesn’t. Let’s take a look at whether Shipley or Dillion has the edge at RB2.

Philadelphia Eagles Predicted to Cut Free Agent RB Signing A.J. Dillon

Selected in the second round by the Packers in 2020, Dillon spent four seasons in Green Bay, establishing himself as a powerful, north-south runner. His best season — statistically speaking, anyway — came in 2021, when he rushed for 803 yards and five touchdowns on 187 carries (4.3 yards per carry), also hauling in 34 catches for 313 yards and two TDs.

Dillon’s performance declined in subsequent seasons, though. In 2023, he finished with 613 yards on 178 carries, averaging just 3.4 yards per carry. His season was cut short due to a neck injury, which also sidelined him for the entire 2024 season. The veteran RB was medically cleared to return to play in 2025.

Overall, Dillon amassed 2,428 yards and 16 touchdowns, to go with 86 catches for 763 yards and two receiving touchdowns over 60 games with the Packers.

Dubbed “Quadzilla” due to his incredibly muscular lower limbs, Dillon has said his max squat is 615 pounds, which would make him right at home on an offense with Barkley and Jalen Hurts. He’s a bruiser with the hall in his hands, and he’s far more experienced than Shipley.

But it’s fair to be concerned about his injury history, particularly the recent neck injury. His deal is for just over $1.3 million, so it’s not like they’d be freeing up a tin of cap space if they decide to cut him.

A Look at What RB Will Shipley Brings to the Table

Shipley came into the league as a fourth-round pick (127th overall) in 2024. As a rookie, he played in 16 games, primarily contributing on special teams. He had six kick returns for 173 yards (28.8 yards per return). On offense, he had 30 carries for 82 yards, also snagging four passes for 35 yards.

“Although his playing time was mostly limited to blowout wins, he showed enough promise that he can replace Gainwell’s contributions and perhaps even be an upgrade,” Kempski wrote about Shipley. “The Eagles feel that way, based on things I’ve heard. Certainly, their actions this offseason back that up, as the Eagles didn’t show much urgency in retaining Gainwell.”

Shipley’s most notable performance last year came during the 2025 NFC Championship Game, where he carried the ball on every play of an 80-yard drive, gaining 77 of those yards, culminating in a 2-yard touchdown scamper. That drive helped the Eagles secure the Dub and advance to Super Bowl 59, which they won 40–22 over the Kansas City Chiefs.

Shipley’s versatility as a runner, receiver and returner does make him an asset for Philly’s offense moving forward, and he’s probably the favorite to land the RB2 job. Still, don’t discount Dillon, who just turned 27 years old and is looking to revitalize his career. If both Dillon and Shipley are healthy through training camp, the Eagles could have some truly versatile and stellar depth behind Barkley.