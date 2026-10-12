Eagles Get Promising Injury Rumor After Devastating Loss vs Jaguars

After dropping three games in a row, with a loss in London against the Jacksonville Jaguars, the Philadelphia Eagles must bounce back against the Carolina Panthers.

Considering the injury report has been loaded with key names, it would be ideal for the Eagles to get at least one more player or two back in the mix.

According to PHLY’s Anthony Gargano, there seems to be a belief around the team that the Eagles could see a nice boost on offense for Week 6.

Eagles’ Promising Injury Rumor After Devastating Loss vs Jaguars

“I talked to some people; I think everyone is coming back next week,” Gargano said after Sunday’s Eagles loss against the Jaguars.

“I think Barkley is back. DeVonta is back. I think you’ll see Landon Dickerson back in the starting lineup. With everybody coming back, I think that will help them going into Carolina. I think that helps the psyche.”

The Eagles missed all of those players above, and then some. Not to mention, they could miss additional names as more injuries popped up in London. However, the Eagles will get clarity on those new setbacks later this week.

For the time being, the hope is that Jalen Hurts and the Eagles’ offense gets some of their key weapons back.

Injuries Piled Up For The Eagles

Landon Dickerson has been out the longest of the bunch, hitting the injured reserve ahead of Week 2.

When he recently spoke on his recovery, Dickerson made it clear that he’s almost ready to go. He is eligible to return as early as Sunday, against the Panthers.

DeVonta Smith and Saquon Barkley both missed Sunday’s action with a hamstring injury. Smith was ruled out against the Rams, while Barkley played in the first quarter before going down with his setback.

Smith wasn’t placed on a recovery timeline, but Barkley was considered to be week-to-week. Neither player practiced at all leading up to the matchup against the Jaguars. The Eagles will hope that changes as they return home to prepare for the Panthers.