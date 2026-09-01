Eagles Pushed To Consider Adding Ex-Cowboys QB

Due to the presence of the former Philadelphia Eagles quarterback Sam Howell, the Dallas Cowboys decided to cut ties with Joe Milton.

For the second offseason in a row, Milton was garnering a lot of offseason hype, but it didn’t contribute to a final roster spot in Dallas.

Now, some NFL fans are urging the Eagles to add the ex-Cowboys quarterback to the roster, replacing one of the current four passers.

“The Eagles should cut Andy Dalton and sign Joe Milton,” James Simone wrote on X.

“This. This is the move. Milton has Tier 1 arm strength, size, and something the other Eagles backups don’t have…..mobility. Would instantly replace Dalton or McKee with Milton if I was Howie,” said Locked on Eagles’ Louie DiBiase.

“The Eagles need to claim Joe Milton. I’m also sure he can help the Eagles defense with their playbook. Cut Andy Dalton already,” Crypto Morey added.

The Eagles’ Current QB Room

The Eagles have been holding a competitive battle for the spot to back up Jalen Hurts all offseason long. They ended up shocking the NFL world by keeping four quarterbacks, including Andy Dalton, Tanner McKee, and Cole Payton.

Although they all made the initial 53-man roster, there’s no telling whether they’ll all be on the depth chart by the time Week 1 rolls around. Dalton and McKee might’ve been kept for trade purposes.

At this time, the Eagles still haven’t confirmed a backup. Howie Roseman was asked about it on Monday, August 31, and noted that the decision will be kept close to the vest. At this time, Dalton or McKee will get it, but there is some clear outside support for the Eagles to add Milton.

Joe Milton’s Journey & What’s Next

The 26-year-old quarterback entered the NFL after stints at Michigan and Tennessee.

He was a sixth-round pick for the New England Patriots. During his 2024 season with the Patriots, Williams appeared in one game. He went 22-for-29, totaling 241 yards and one touchdown. He also rushed 10 times for 16 yards.

After getting traded to the Cowboys, Milton appeared in four games last season. He threw for 183 yards, one touchdown, and two interceptions. Milton rushed five times for 50 yards.

During the Cowboys’ 2026 preseason run, Milton completed 67.4% of his passes for 378 yards, three touchdowns, and zero interceptions. It was intriguing, but not enough for the Cowboys to keep him on the final roster.

“Brian Schottenheimer said the Cowboys would want Joe Milton back on the practice squad if he clears waivers but said it’s a choice Milton would have to make if he has other opportunities,” Cowboys insider Todd Archer reported on September 1. “‘I think Joe is going to be a terrific player in this league,’ Schottenheimer said.”