Concerning Reports Emerging on Eagles QB Kenny Pickett

The competition behind Jalen Hurts for the Philadelphia Eagles’ backup quarterback position is turning into quite the interesting storyline.

The Eagles have two capable potential backups in third-year QB Kenny Pickett and second-year quarterback Tanner McKee. Philadelphia sent a 2024 third-round pick (No. 98 overall) and a pair of 2025 seventh-round picks to the Pittsburgh Steelers in March in exchange for Pickett and a 2024 fourth-round pick (No. 120 overall).

The 20th overall pick for the Steelers in 2022, Pickett started 24 games for the Steelers over his first two seasons. The expectation from the get-go was for him to serve as Hurts’ backup. But with training camp underway and padded practices in full swing, anything can happen.

After Eagles first-year offensive coordinator Kellen Moore had McKee practicing with the second string, reports began to emerge that Pickett’s hold on QB2 wasn’t necessarily a firm one. Elliot Shorr-Parks of 94.1 Wip wrote the following on X on August 4:

“Might be time to have the Tanner McKee over Kenny Pickett discussion. Would be very curious to see them both get reps with the 1st team offense just to see who does better. It might be McKee.”

Kenny Pickett Has the Edge Over Tanner McKee for Backup QB, But Preseason Performance Will Be Key

EJ Smith of the Philadelphia Inquirer believes McKee vs Pickett for the backup job is “something to monitor as camp progresses.”

When asked about McKee getting reps with the second team, the new Eagles OC said he’s just trying to gauge what both QBs are capable of.

“Tanner is doing an awesome job,” Moore said on August 6. “Kenny is doing an awesome job. Really two independent things. It’s not necessarily that they’re associated with each other. I think both of those guys are having really good camps.”

Pickett’s experience as a starter and his first-round pedigree give him an edge over McKee for QB2, but things are going to get very interesting if McKee outperforms him.

“Sometimes when you are a younger guy, sometimes we like to put you in some different situations where you are with different guys on the field, whether it be with a second group or a first group, all those different things,” Moore said, adding:

“We try and mix and match these things to give yourself a different perspective for these guys. Kenny has handled it awesome. Tanner has handled it awesome. It’s been really good for these guys.”

Philadelphia Eagles Seem to Have Content QB Room

Over his 24 starts in the league, Pickett has completed 62.6% of his passes for 4,474 yards, 13 touchdowns and 13 interceptions. After a bumpy start to his career in Pittsburgh, the 26-year-old QB seems ready for the fresh start Philly can provide.

“The communication back and forth in the quarterback room has been awesome with the quarterbacks coaching us and Kellen,” Pickett told NBC Philadelphia 10 in May.

“I couldn’t ask for a better room, better staff to be working with. Obviously, the talent around this team is pretty special, so it’s a great group to be in,” he added.

As for McKee,

In three preseason games last year as a rookie, McKee completed 54.2% of his passes for 453 yards, a touchdown and no interceptions (stats via PFF). He saw nine passes get dropped, which wasn’t on him.