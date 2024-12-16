Eagles’ $255 Million QB Gives Shocking Injury Update

Philadelphia Eagles quarterback Jalen Hurts.

If you’re wondering why Philadelphia Eagles quarterback Jalen Hurts hasn’t been throwing the ball great lately, we may have found out the reason why.

Hurts told The Associated Press he’s playing with a broken finger on his left, non-throwing hand following a 27-13 win over the Pittsburgh Steelers in Week 15 in which he went 25-of-32 passing for 290 yards, 2 touchdowns and no interceptions while also rushing for 45 yards and 1 touchdown.

It’s the 10th consecutive win for the Eagles, who improved to 12-2 and have clinched a spot in the NFC playoffs.

From the AP: “It’s broken, and it did impact my play,” Hurts said. ““I’ve known it’s been at the state it’s at all week, and I don’t really want to put too much more into it. I can say I don’t think it got any worse today. If it’s shattered, it’s shattered. It is what it is.”

Hurts apparently hurt his finger in a Week 14 win over the Carolina Panthers in which he was 14-of-21 passing for 108 yards, 2 touchdowns and no interceptions while also rushing for 59 yards and 1 touchdown.

Hurts was listed on the injury report leading up to the game against the Steelers as having an issue with a finger on his left hand.

It was the lowest passing total for Hurts since the regular-season finale in 2023 — a 27-10 loss to the New York Giants in which Hurts also dealt with a finger injury. In that game, he threw for just 55 yards and sat out the second half.

Eagles’ Passing Game Under Fire Within Locker Room

It should not go unsaid that Hurts just went through what was probably one of the toughest weeks of his professional career — in the middle of a winning streak — after wide receivers DeVonta Smith and A.J. Brown called out the passing game after the win over the Panthers.

That talk from the two star wideouts set off a media firestorm that ended with all 3 players having to address the issues with the media multiple times. Veteran linebacker Brandon Graham even had to issue an apology after he weighed in on the drama between his teammates.

Brown (8 receptions, 110 yards) and Smith (11 receptions, 109 yards) both had big games against the Steelers and both scored touchdowns. Brown and Hurts even did a poorly choreographed version of the iconic Kid ‘n Play dance from the 1990 movie “House Party” as a celebration following Brown’s touchdown.

Hurts One of NFL’s Most Durable Quarterbacks

Hurts has been incredibly durable throughout both his college and pro careers.

Since becoming the Eagles’ full time starter in 2021, Hurts has missed just 4 games — 2 games in 2021 with a high ankle sprain and 2 games in 2022 with a shoulder issue. He played all 17 regular-season games for the Eagles in 2023.

Were Hurts be forced to miss any time, his backup is former first-round pick in Kenny Pickett, who the Eagles obtained in a trade with the Steelers in March 2024, sending a pair of 2025 seventh round picks and a 2024 third round pick to Pittsburgh in exchange for Pickett and a 2024 fourth round pick.