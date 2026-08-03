Former Eagles QB Named Starter in NFC South

It’s just the preseason, but 1 former Philadelphia Eagles quarterback and 1st-round pick is about to get a huge preseason opportunity.

“Panthers QB Kenny Pickett will start Thursday night’s Hall of Fame Game vs. the Cardinals,” ESPN’s Adam Schefter wrote on his official X account on Monday.

While Pickett’s start might be due to an overabundance of caution for Panthers quarterback and former No. overall pick Bryce Young than anything else, it’s still notable.

“Kenny Pickett starting Thursday is good for the depth guys battling for spots,” The Charlotte Observer’s Mike Kaye wrote on his official X account on Monday. “He knows how to do everything from a functionality standpoint. (rookie) Haynes King will get the bulk of the game but he’s still an enigma. With young guys on the line, I think having Pickett there helps with learning curve with protections.”

If you’re looking to see anyone significant for the Panthers on Thursday night, don’t hold your breath.

“No Bryce and no Panthers starters will play Thursday night in Hall of Fame game,” The Charlotte Observer’s Scott Fowler wrote on his official X account. “Kenny Pickett will start at QB, followed by a lot of Haynes King.”

Pickett, a 2022 1st-round pick (No. 20 overall) by the Pittsburgh Steelers, is now on his 5th team in 5 seasons.

Pickett Seemed Poised to Start Again in Cleveland

Pickett seemed poised to be the starter for the Browns in 2025 after serving as the backup for Jalen Hurts on the Eagles on the way to winning a Super Bowl in 2024.

Never happened. After trading for Pickett, the Browns went out and drafted 2 quarterbacks in 2025 — Shedeur Sanders and Dillon Gabriel — and signed a quarterback in free agency with Joe Flacco.