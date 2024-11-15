Terry McLaurin Has 7-Word Response to Eagles’ Quinyon Mitchell Shutting Him Down

Philadelphia Eagles rookie cornerback Quinyon Mitchell had himself a game in the team’s Week 11 win over the Washington Commanders, making a push for Defensive Rookie of the Year consideration.

Tasked with covering Washington’s premier wide receiver, Terry McLaurin, Mitchell delivered a masterclass in pass defense, effectively neutralizing one of the league’s most dynamic offensive threats.

According to Next Gen Stats, McLaurin ran 20 routes against Mitchell, but was targeted zero times, resulting in zero receptions and zero yards. It was a complete shutdown from Mitchell, who showcased his ability to anticipate routes, maintain tight coverage and disrupt passing lanes all night. His performance was so dominant that McLaurin had to adjust his positioning on the field to seek opportunities away from Mitchell’s coverage.

After Philadelphia’s 26-18 victory, McLaurin gave the rookie DB his flowers. “He’s a good corner,” McLaurin said, via The Philadelphia Inquirer’s E.J. Smith, adding: “He doesn’t really play like a rookie.”

Quinyon Mitchell’s Dominance of Terry McLaurin Can Be Added to a Growing List of Shutdown Performances

Mitchell’s exceptional play against McLaurin is part of a broader trend of high-level performances throughout his rookie season. He has consistently limited the production of top-tier receivers, including holding the Atlanta Falcons‘ Drake London to a lone catch for five yards, Chris Olave of the New Orleans Saints to two catches for 23 yards and Ja’Marr Chase of the Cincinnati Bengals to two catches for 19 yards. Mitchell’s adaptability and skill in handling various receiving talents across the league has been a bright spot for Philly this season.

The Eagles’ decision to draft Mitchell in the first round of the 2024 NFL draft was aimed at bolstering a secondary that had struggled in previous seasons. The rookie corner’s integration into the defense has been seamless so far, and his ability to execute DC Vic Fangio’s schemes has been instrumental in the Eagles’ defensive resurgence.

Mitchell’s performance against the Commanders exemplifies the strategic advantage he provides, because now, the Eagles can effectively neutralize opposing teams’ top receiving threats.

Could Mitchell Take Home Defensive ROY Honors?

Much will depend on how the final stretch of the season pans out, but after his dominant performance against the Commanders Week 11, it appears to be a two-man race between Mitchell and pass rusher Jared Verse of the Los Angeles Rams for Defensive Rookie of the Year.

So far, through his first 10 games, Mitchell has allowed 23 catches on 41 targets for 291 yards, according to PFF. He has yet to give up a touchdown in coverage, an impressive feat for a rookie defensive back. He has seven pass breakups, and opposing QBs have an unimpressive 78.4 passer rating when throwing his way.

Mitchell’s contributions have been instrumental in an Eagles’ secondary that currently boasts the NFL’s No. 2 pass defense, a testament to the impact of Mitchell and fellow rookie cornerback Cooper DeJean. Their performances have been described as “special and rare,” particularly for a playoff-contending team starting two rookie defensive backs.

“I don’t think he’s shown a gross weakness somewhere that needs a fast and urgent repair, but he can get better at a lot of things, incrementally,” Fangio said about Mitchell on November 12.

For opposing wide receivers, Mitchell getting incrementally better is a scary thought.