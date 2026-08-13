Ravens Left Without Answers On Eagles’ Starting QB For NFL Preseason Game

Jalen Hurts hasn’t started an NFL preseason game in years. The Philadelphia Eagles have taken a cautious approach with their franchise quarterback, preferring to deal with the rust that comes with missing out on the preseason rather than risking an injury in a meaningless matchup.

The Eagles are set to play their first preseason game on Saturday, August 15, against the Baltimore Ravens. Based on recent history, it’s logical to assume that Hurts won’t suit up and play. However, the Eagles haven’t committed to a plan yet.

Nick Sirianni Addresses The QB1 vs Baltimore Ravens

“We’re still thinking through,” Sirianni told reporters on Thursday, August 13, when asked about the starter for Saturday’s action.

Clearly, that leaves the door open for Jalen Hurts to play, but it’s an unlikely scenario. The Eagles’ quarterback hasn’t played in a preseason game since 2022. When he did, he took a cheap shot against the New York Jets, which created a viral reaction from Sirianni, who went off on then-Jets coach Robert Saleh.

Play

No Answers For QB2

The reality is that Hurts doesn’t need to play in the preseason. He already has the QB1 position locked up and has found plenty of regular-season success without making a preseason appearance.

These next three games will be critical for the backup position. The Eagles confirmed that Andy Dalton and Tanner McKee are battling for the backup passer spot. So far, the team hasn’t tipped its hand on which way they are leaning.

When the Eagles released their unofficial depth chart earlier this week, McKee and Dalton were sharing No. 2, with Cole Payton as No. 3. While the first non-Hurts QB will seem like the winning passer, the Eagles will likely rotate Dalton and McKee as starters over the course of the preseason.