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Eagles RB Depth After 4-Year NFL Vet’s Injury

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San Francisco 49ers v Washington Commanders
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LANDOVER, MARYLAND - DECEMBER 31: Elijah Mitchell #25 of the San Francisco 49ers scores a touchdown during the third quarter of a game against the Washington Commanders at FedExField on December 31, 2023 in Landover, Maryland. (Photo by Greg Fiume/Getty Images)

The Philadelphia Eagles‘ battle for a depth spot at the running back position took an unexpected turn on Monday, August 10.

As the team fired up its first practice of the week after a much-needed day off, it was announced that one of their running backs would be hitting the injured reserve list.

Elijah Mitchell will no longer take up a roster spot as he hits the IR.

San Francisco 49ers v Washington Commanders

GettyLANDOVER, MARYLAND – DECEMBER 31: Elijah Mitchell #25 of the San Francisco 49ers celebrates with Brandon Aiyuk #11 of the San Francisco 49ers after scoring a touchdown during the third quarter of a game against the Washington Commanders at FedExField on December 31, 2023 in Landover, Maryland. (Photo by Greg Fiume/Getty Images)

In order to keep the depth at the same number, Mitchell will be replaced by a new signing. The Eagles officially announced that they are bringing on Ja’Quinden Jackson this week.

The former Texas, Utah, and Arkansas running back went undrafted in 2025. He spent the 2025 NFL season with the Jacksonville Jaguars.

A Look At The Eagles’ RB Depth

Philadelphia Eagles Mandatory Minicamp

GettyPHILADELPHIA, PENNSYLVANIA – JUNE 9: Saquon Barkley #26 of the Philadelphia Eagles looks on during mandatory minicamp at Jefferson Health Training Complex on June 9, 2026 in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania. (Photo by Mitchell Leff/Getty Images)

The Eagles’ obvious starter in 2026 will be Saquon Barkley.

There is a lot of money tied up in the veteran, and he continues to prove that he’s one of the best rushers in the league. He is going to continue playing a prominent role for the Eagles in his third year with the team.

Behind Barkley is clearly Tank Bigsby. The Eagles added Bigsby via trade last season, and he rushed for 344 yards with 58 carries in 16 games.

New York Giants v Philadelphia Eagles

GettyPHILADELPHIA, PENNSYLVANIA – OCTOBER 26: Tank Bigsby #37 of the Philadelphia Eagles reacts after play against the New York Giants during the fourth quarter in the game at Lincoln Financial Field on October 26, 2025 in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania. (Photo by Mitchell Leff/Getty Images)

Will Shipley is a homegrown player who is reportedly struggling to impress this offseason. Similar to last year, Shipley isn’t having a strong training camp. While most team insiders don’t see Shipley getting cut, his special teams value might be the only thing keeping him on.

Dameon Pierce has been battling with Mitchell and Shipley throughout the year, in hopes of sticking on the final 53-man roster. Late last week, Pierce left practice early with a setback. It’s unclear how his preseason status could be affected this week, but his spot on the roster is far from a lock this offseason.

Justin Grasso Justin Grasso is an NBA/NFL reporter, covering trending league news, transactions, injuries, and player developments. He is a credentialed journalist with nearly a decade of insider access. More about Justin Grasso

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