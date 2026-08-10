Eagles RB Depth After 4-Year NFL Vet’s Injury

The Philadelphia Eagles‘ battle for a depth spot at the running back position took an unexpected turn on Monday, August 10.

As the team fired up its first practice of the week after a much-needed day off, it was announced that one of their running backs would be hitting the injured reserve list.

Elijah Mitchell will no longer take up a roster spot as he hits the IR.

In order to keep the depth at the same number, Mitchell will be replaced by a new signing. The Eagles officially announced that they are bringing on Ja’Quinden Jackson this week.

The former Texas, Utah, and Arkansas running back went undrafted in 2025. He spent the 2025 NFL season with the Jacksonville Jaguars.

A Look At The Eagles’ RB Depth

The Eagles’ obvious starter in 2026 will be Saquon Barkley.

There is a lot of money tied up in the veteran, and he continues to prove that he’s one of the best rushers in the league. He is going to continue playing a prominent role for the Eagles in his third year with the team.

Behind Barkley is clearly Tank Bigsby. The Eagles added Bigsby via trade last season, and he rushed for 344 yards with 58 carries in 16 games.

Will Shipley is a homegrown player who is reportedly struggling to impress this offseason. Similar to last year, Shipley isn’t having a strong training camp. While most team insiders don’t see Shipley getting cut, his special teams value might be the only thing keeping him on.

Dameon Pierce has been battling with Mitchell and Shipley throughout the year, in hopes of sticking on the final 53-man roster. Late last week, Pierce left practice early with a setback. It’s unclear how his preseason status could be affected this week, but his spot on the roster is far from a lock this offseason.