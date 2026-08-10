Eagles Land Ex-15 TD Playmaker as Running Back Dealt Concerning News

The Philadelphia Eagles are just days away from the team’s first NFL preseason game against the Baltimore Ravens on Saturday, August 15. Philadelphia announced a series of roster moves ahead of the team’s matchup against the Ravens.

The Eagles have a new running back as the franchises revealed the signing of Ja’Quinden Jackson. Prior to joining the Eagles, Jackson played for the Jacksonville Jaguars before being released in May.

Jackson posted 149 carries for 790 rushing yards and 15 touchdowns during his best college football season at Arkansas in 2024. Prior to his lone season with the Razorbacks, Jackson spent one year at Texas followed by three seasons at Utah.

The news comes as the Eagles placed running back Elijah Mitchell on the injured reserve list.

Here’s what you need to know about the latest Eagles news.

Eagles News: Philadelphia Cuts Ties With 2 Vets & Placed RB Elijah Mitchell on IR

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Multiple reports indicate that Mitchell sustained an injury during the Eagles practice on August 8. Philly also announced the signings of defensive tackle David Blay and linebacker Tarron Jackson.

To make room for the new Eagles players, the franchise cut ties with guard Jaeden Roberts and tight end Dae’Quan Wright.

Eagles OC Sean Mannion: ‘Saquon’s a Focal Point of Our Offense’

As for the Eagles running back moves, the latest news is about having insurance behind Saquon Barkley and Tank Bigsby. New Eagles offensive coordinator Sean Mannion labeled Barkley as the “focal point” of the team’s offense.

“Saquon, he’s a tremendous player,” Mannion noted on August 9, per NFL.com. “Everything we do offensively ultimately is about how do we put all of our players in the best position to succeed. Obviously, Saquon’s a focal point of our offense, that goes without saying.

“We carry that mindset into everything we do schematically, what we’re repping at practice and all the different facets of that go hand in hand.”

New Eagles RB Ja’Quinden Jackson Described as a ‘Big Back With an Imposing Frame’

Jackson will be fighting to earn a roster spot in the coming weeks. Here’s a look at how NFL.com’s Lance Zierlein described the 6-foot-1, 229-pound running back ahead of the 2025 NFL draft.

“A big back with an imposing frame, Jackson is a one-speed runner lacking burst and juice in the open field,” Zierlein detailed. “He reacts to traffic once he gets into the run but isn’t proactive enough in his early reads to set up linebackers and unlock the lane. He’s too slow getting in and out of cuts, allowing defenses to rally and tackle quickly.

“He plays with adequate lane choice and can add yards after contact with his size and leg drive. Jackson’s size and strength will appeal to teams but a lack of functional speed and third-down value limit his ceiling.”

Jackson went undrafted in 2025 before signing with the Jaguars. The running back was unable to carve out a consistent role in Jacksonville prior to his release.

It will be worth watching to see if Jackson can earn touches in the upcoming Eagles-Ravens game.