Going into Week 11 against the Pittsburgh Steelers, the Philadelphia Eagles have a thin backfield.

That isn’t anything out of the ordinary. The Eagles have been dealing with backfield issues all season long.

Fortunately, the Eagles just had their bye week, which gave everybody on board an additional week off to rest and recover.

On Wednesday, the Eagles are back in the building and taking the practice field to begin preparing for the Steelers.

Eagles RB Depth Chart vs Steelers

As always, this is subject to change. The Eagles could make changes throughout the week, but the depth chart could look different on gameday compared to recent action.

Saquon Barkley

Jaydon Blue

Elijah Mitchell*

Will Shipley**

Tank Bigsby**

A lot of names, but only two are available.

The Eagles will continue rolling out Saquon Barkley as the starter, even though it’s evident he hasn’t been fully healthy for most of the season.

Barkley suffered a stinger in Week 2, a hamstring injury in Week 4, and started dealing with a back injury when he returned in Week 7.

Over the past two games, Barkley took on 13 carries in each game. Week 8 included 22 snaps for Barkley (31.9%). In the following week against the New York Giants, he doubled up with 41 snaps (58.6%).

Barring any setbacks this week, Barkley is on pace to start again when the Eagles host the Steelers.

Jaydon Blue is the expected backup. All season long, the Eagles have had Blue around after he spent the preseason with the Dallas Cowboys. Although the Eagles recently cut him, they re-signed him for this week’s game.

Blue has appeared in two games with the Eagles this season. He doesn’t have any carries, but he caught one pass for nine yards.

What’s Going On With Elijah Mitchell?

The Eagles have Mitchell on the practice squad. He was elevated for the past three games against Dallas, Washington, and New York.

Unless the Eagles sign Mitchell to the active roster, he won’t be suited up for Sunday’s action against the Steelers. After taking 11 carries for 34 yards against the Commanders, Mitchell took on three carries for six yards against the Giants.

Mitchell’s future with the Eagles is unclear.

Will Shipley & Tank Bigsby Injuries

The Eagles are showing progress with Will Shipley.

This week, the 21-day practice window has opened for Shipley. There is no guarantee that Shipley will be back in action this week, but his return is expected soon.

Tank Bigsby was placed on the injured reserve after the Week 4 loss against the Los Angeles Rams. The Eagles could activate Bigsby’s practice window whenever he’s ready at this point. The team hasn’t issued an update on his recovery.