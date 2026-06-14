The Philadelphia Eagles have been preparing to invest a ton of money into their homegrown defensive stars since they won Super Bowl LIX against the Kansas City Chiefs.

For the past year, there has been a lot of discussion surrounding the defensive tackle Jalen Carter.

The deal isn’t done just yet, but ESPN’s Bill Barnwell anticipates that Carter will be next up to get paid and anticipates a record-setting deal.

Philadelphia Eagles Get ‘Record-Setting’ Contract Prediction

“I still expect the next record-setting contract to go to Carter, who might be the best young defensive tackle in football,” Barnwell wrote this week.

As the Eagles held OTAs and a minicamp over the past two weeks, Carter’s participation, or lack thereof, was under a microscope.

OTAs are optional, and Carter was one of the handful of Eagles players who chose not to attend. Although Carter was present for the mandatory portion of the June activities, he was only involved in individual work. The Eagles refused to confirm the reason behind this.

While an injury-related setback could be the cause of Carter’s lack of participation, many believe that Carter’s decision was more contract-related. With so much money on the line, Carter can’t risk giving the Eagles another reason to hesitate to reach his desired number before his first major payday.

“An extension for Carter would likely come in between $32 million and $35 million per season, and given how aggressive the Eagles are with signing young players to contracts, expect it to happen before the start of the 2026 campaign,” Barnwell added.

Jalen Carter’s Eagles Tenure

The Eagles selected Jalen Carter with the ninth-overall pick in the 2023 NFL Draft. He was a superstar defensive tackle coming out of Georgia.

At the time, the Eagles were praised for the pick. Through three seasons, the Eagles should feel great about it, considering Carter has brought the same caliber of play as the team’s former defensive superstar, Fletcher Cox.

Through three seasons, Carter has appeared in 43 games. He racked up 108 tackles, with 25 going for a lot. He has 37 hits on the quarterback, finishing with 13.5 sacks.

Carter was a force on the defensive front, making game-winning plays during the Eagles’ 2024 postseason, which was a Super Bowl campaign ending with a victory.

With two Pro Bowls and an All-Pro nod, Carter will get paid. Assuming the Eagles aren’t too worried about recent injury concerns, the defensive tackle should be in Philadelphia for the long run.