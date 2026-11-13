Eagles Continue ‘Purge’ With Release of Veteran Offensive Tackle

The Philadelphia Eagles are trimming the fat — and for the second day in a row, a veteran is headed out the door after being released.

“The Eagles are releasing veteran OT Fred Johnson, source says,” NFL Network’s Ian Rapoport wrote on his official X account on Friday. “He’s been with the team since 2023.”

The move to release Johnson, who won a Super Bowl with the Eagles following the 2024 season, came one day after the team released veteran wide receiver and former 1st-round pick Marquise “Hollywood” Brown on Thursday.

“The Philadelphia Eagles are releasing veteran backup OT Fred Johnson, one day after they granted veteran WR Hollywood Brown’s request to be released,” Fox Sports NFL columnist Ralph Vacchiano wrote on his official X account. “So The Purge continues in Philly.”

The Eagles are 2-7 and have lost seven straight games. They’re on a bye in Week 10.

Eagles Brought Back Johnson on 1-Year Contract

Johnson, 6-foot-7 and 326 pounds, started a career-high 8 games in 2025, filling in for NFL All-Pro right offensive tackle Lane Johnson, and the Eagles brought him back on a 1-year, $2.1 million contract for 2026.

It was more a case of Johnson returning to the Eagles with his hat in his hands than something to celebrate — he expected to land a larger, multi-year contract in free agency.

“I feel like I proved this year that I’m a starter in this league,” Johnson told PennLive’s Johnny McGonigal in January. “I don’t think there’s any going back now. There’s no going back to the swing tackle role, the guy who fills in. I think I’ve shown that I’m a starter, and I’m here to get what I deserve.”

Eagles Won Super Bowl With Fred Johnson on Roster

The Eagles felt strongly enough about Johnson to bring him back after he left in free agency for a 1-year deal with the Jacksonville Jaguars in 2025, sending a 7th-round pick to the Jaguars to get Johnson back right before the start of the regular season.

“Another Eagles trade: Jaguars are sending OT Fred Johnson back to Philadelphia in exchange for a 2026 seventh-round pick, per sources,” ESPN’s Adam Schefter wrote on X in August 2025. “Johnson now returns to the team he played for from 2022-‘24.”