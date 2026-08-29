Eagles Release Wide Receiver & Former Packers Draft Pick

The brutal cutdown to a 53-man roster for the Philadelphia Eagles has begun ahead of Sunday’s NFL deadline.

“The Eagles are waiving WR Samori Toure, as cuts begin in Philly,” NFL Network’s Ian Rapoport wrote on his official X account on Saturday.

“The Eagles waived WR Samori Toure,” NFL reporter Easton Butler wrote on his official X account.

Toure wasn’t projected to make the 53-man roster in most models.

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Late Offseason Addition for Philadelphia Eagles

Toure was a late offseason addition for the Eagles, who signed him on June 1.

“Former Packers WR Samori Toure is signing with the Eagles today, per sources,” ESPN’s Adam Schefter wrote on his official X account in June. “He now will be reunited with new Eagles offensive coordinator Sean Mannion, who was an offensive assistant coach in Green Bay with Toure. The Eagles now have added two former Packers WRs, Toure and Dontayvion Wicks.”

Over his 1st 4 seasons — including 2024 when he didn’t play any regular-season games — Toure has just 14 receptions for 163 yards and 1 touchdown.

Transferred From FCS to Big Ten for Final Season

Toure played 4 seasons for Montana from 2016 to 2019 before returning for a final college football season at Nebraska in 2021. He was a 7th-round pick (No. 258 overall) by the Packers in the 2022 NFL draft and played his 1st 2 seasons there before stints with the Chicago Bears, Denver Broncos, and New Orleans Saints.

“Inside/outside target with his most productive seasons coming at Montana in 2019 and Nebraska in 2021,” NFL draft analyst Lance Zierlein wrote in his 2022 pre-draft evaluation. “Toure has average NFL size and speed and below-average route-running technique, but coverage tends to struggle to stay in step with him on over routes and posts. He struggles with physical coverage and contested catch opportunities. Toure might have a shot to find a back-end roster spot in an offense looking for slot speed with a scheme allowing him to catch on the move both intermediate and deep.”