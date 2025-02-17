Eagles Urged to Replace OL Mekhi Becton With Former First Round Pick

The Philadelphia Eagles struck gold in free agency in 2024 with a pair of players who switched positions in Philly and became stars in All-Pro linebacker Zack Baun and offensive lineman Mekhi Becton.
With both players on 1-year contracts and headed for major paydays in free agency following a Super Bowl win, it’s time for general manager Howie Roseman to look for more low-priced, high-impact additions.
While there’s still a chance Baun returns to the Eagles, Becton is almost certainly out the door in free agency after moving from offensive tackle to guard with the Eagles and becoming one of the NFL’s best players at the position.
It’s a position move the Eagles should consider again in 2025 with former first round pick Jedrick Wills, who has struggled at offensive tackle for the Cleveland Browns over the last 5 seasons and could be ripe for a career-changing position switch to guard, just like Becton was.
In turn, Wills gets a chance to change the narrative surrounding himself on a Super Bowl contender and, possibly, set himself up for a massive payday.
Wills’ Value Plummeted During 2024 Season
Wills watched his value in free agency plummet thanks to a lackluster 2024 season in which the Browns went 3-14, finished in last place in the AFC North and he only played in 5 games due to injuries. In that short time, he also got benched.
“Look, there’s no getting around the fact that Jedrick Wills Jr. had a rough five seasons with the Cleveland Browns,” Bleacher Report’s Kristopher Knox wrote on February 15. “The 2020 first-round pick never established himself as an above-average left tackle, and he was limited to just 13 games over the past two seasons by knee injuries … However, Wills is still a former top-10 draft selection with 57 starts on his resume who will only turn 26 in May.”
Wills, 6-foot-4 and 307 pounds, was the No. 10 overall pick in the 2020 NFL draft after winning a CFP National Championship at Alabama and being named an All-American in his final season. He signed a 4-year, $19.75 million rookie contract and showed enough promise that the Browns picked up the $14.175 million fifth year option for 2024.
Wills was a plug-and-play starter for the Browns as a rookie and remained that way for his first 3 seasons — including starting all 17 games in 2022 — but has struggled with injuries the last 2 seasons. Wills chose to sit out a game the Browns thought he could have played in early in the 2024 season and when he came back, head coach Kevin Stefanski told him he was no longer a starter.
“I think upset isn’t a good word to use,” Wills told ESPN after the benching. “I would say it’s more frustrating. But, I mean, it’s not my decision. I can only do what I can do.”
Eagles Turned Becton’s Career Around With Switch
Like Wills, Becton was looked at like a first round bust at offensive tackle after 4 seasons with the New York Jets, who picked him in the first round (No. 11 overall) of the 2020 NFL draft — just one spot after Wills.
Becton played 2024 on a 1-year, $2.75 million contract — about what the Eagles would pay Wills — and Spotrac now has Becton’s market value currently showing he’ll receive a 4-year, $40.9 million contract this offseason.
