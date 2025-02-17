Eagles Urged to Replace OL Mekhi Becton With Former First Round Pick

The Philadelphia Eagles struck gold in free agency in 2024 with a pair of players who switched positions in Philly and became stars in All-Pro linebacker Zack Baun and offensive lineman Mekhi Becton.

With both players on 1-year contracts and headed for major paydays in free agency following a Super Bowl win, it’s time for general manager Howie Roseman to look for more low-priced, high-impact additions.

While there’s still a chance Baun returns to the Eagles, Becton is almost certainly out the door in free agency after moving from offensive tackle to guard with the Eagles and becoming one of the NFL’s best players at the position.

It’s a position move the Eagles should consider again in 2025 with former first round pick Jedrick Wills, who has struggled at offensive tackle for the Cleveland Browns over the last 5 seasons and could be ripe for a career-changing position switch to guard, just like Becton was.

In turn, Wills gets a chance to change the narrative surrounding himself on a Super Bowl contender and, possibly, set himself up for a massive payday.

Wills’ Value Plummeted During 2024 Season

Wills watched his value in free agency plummet thanks to a lackluster 2024 season in which the Browns went 3-14, finished in last place in the AFC North and he only played in 5 games due to injuries. In that short time, he also got benched.