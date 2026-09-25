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Eagles Reveal Offensive Plan Fans Won’t Want To Hear Before Bears Game

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Philadelphia Eagles Mandatory Minicamp
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PHILADELPHIA, PENNSYLVANIA - JUNE 9: Offensive coordinator Sean Mannion of the Philadelphia Eagles looks on during mandatory minicamp at Jefferson Health Training Complex on June 9, 2026 in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania. (Photo by Mitchell Leff/Getty Images)

For the most part, the Philadelphia Eagles‘ first-year offensive coordinator Sean Mannion has done a solid job through the first two weeks of action.

However, there are flaws. And one of the most frustrating developments through two weeks has been the Eagles’ consistent struggles in executing screen plays.

Washington Commanders v Philadelphia Eagles
GettyPHILADELPHIA, PENNSYLVANIA – SEPTEMBER 13: Makai Lemon #9 of the Philadelphia Eagles reacts in the third quarter of a game against the Washington Commanders at Lincoln Financial Field on September 13, 2026 in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania. (Photo by Mitchell Leff/Getty Images)

During the Week 2 battle between the Eagles and the Tennessee Titans, social media was flooded with fans begging for the Eagles to stop running screens, as they consistently resulted in negative yards.

Sean Mannion isn’t going to ditch the plan, though.

Eagles Reveal Offensive Plan Fans Won’t Want To Hear Before Bears Game

Philadelphia Eagles Training Camp
GettyPHILADELPHIA, PENNSYLVANIA – JULY 30: Offensive coordinator Sean Mannion of the Philadelphia Eagles talks to Saquon Barkley #26 during training camp at Jefferson Health Training Complex on July 30, 2026 in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania. (Photo by Mitchell Leff/Getty Images)

“I think we’re close on a few of them,” Mannion told reporters on Wednesday, according to NJ.com.

“I think there’s some fundamental things to clean up a little bit. I think we had a couple that were fundamental-based, a couple that were just execution-based, but the screen game’s going to be a big part of what we do and called a couple of them that were close and a couple that I think will across the season be more productive plays moving forward.”

Philadelphia Eagles Training Camp
GettyPHILADELPHIA, PENNSYLVANIA – JULY 30: Offensive coordinator Sean Mannion of the Philadelphia Eagles looks on during training camp at Jefferson Health Training Complex on July 30, 2026 in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania. (Photo by Mitchell Leff/Getty Images)

Although the Eagles have found offensive success outside of last year’s run, they still had a reputation for struggling at running screens. Since Mannion is implementing a new offensive system, he clearly feels it’s too early to ditch his game plan.

If the Eagles can’t figure it out soon enough, then the plan might change. For the time being, they seem to be accepting the fact that the offense won’t look perfect after just two or three weeks. There is a lot of season ahead.

Justin Grasso Justin Grasso is an NBA/NFL reporter, covering trending league news, transactions, injuries, and player developments. He is a credentialed journalist with nearly a decade of insider access. More about Justin Grasso

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