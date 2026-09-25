Eagles Reveal Offensive Plan Fans Won’t Want To Hear Before Bears Game

For the most part, the Philadelphia Eagles‘ first-year offensive coordinator Sean Mannion has done a solid job through the first two weeks of action.

However, there are flaws. And one of the most frustrating developments through two weeks has been the Eagles’ consistent struggles in executing screen plays.

During the Week 2 battle between the Eagles and the Tennessee Titans, social media was flooded with fans begging for the Eagles to stop running screens, as they consistently resulted in negative yards.

Sean Mannion isn’t going to ditch the plan, though.

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“I think we’re close on a few of them,” Mannion told reporters on Wednesday, according to NJ.com.

“I think there’s some fundamental things to clean up a little bit. I think we had a couple that were fundamental-based, a couple that were just execution-based, but the screen game’s going to be a big part of what we do and called a couple of them that were close and a couple that I think will across the season be more productive plays moving forward.”

Although the Eagles have found offensive success outside of last year’s run, they still had a reputation for struggling at running screens. Since Mannion is implementing a new offensive system, he clearly feels it’s too early to ditch his game plan.

If the Eagles can’t figure it out soon enough, then the plan might change. For the time being, they seem to be accepting the fact that the offense won’t look perfect after just two or three weeks. There is a lot of season ahead.