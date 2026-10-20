Eagles Predicted to Trade 59-Game Starter to NFC Contender

The idea the Philadelphia Eagles will have a fire sale before the 2026 NFL trade deadline seems to be growing by the day. Even in the weak NFC East, the Eagles don’t appear to be a team that’s going to contend to finish this season.

But even if the Eagles don’t have a fire sale and elects to try and win the NFC East, cornerback Riq Woolen could be on the move.

On Tuesday, ESPN’s Ben Solak predicted the Eagles to deal Woolen to the Chicago Bears before the 2026 NFL trade deadline.

“Woolen is one of the more interesting trade candidates in Philadelphia. The Eagles clearly intended to make Woolen a one-year player and recoup a compensatory draft pick for him next year after a strong season in Vic Fangio’s defense. That plan hasn’t gone entirely swimmingly — Woolen’s play has been up-and-down, and his penalty woes have continued,” wrote Solak. “How confident are the Eagles in the comp pick they’ll get for Woolen next year?

“If a team comes calling with a strong enough offer, the Eagles can dodge the comp pick calculations and get value for Woolen now. That team might be the Bears, who should be desperate for cornerback help after what they saw the Packers do to Jaylon Johnson and Tyrique Stevenson Sr. in Week 5.

Woolen has started 59 games in his NFL career, including six this season for Philadelphia. In 2026, he has 24 combined tackles, four pass defenses and one forced fumble.

Why the Eagles Will Likely Trade CB Riq Woolen

Getty Will the Philadelphia Eagles trade cornerback Riq Woolen this season?

Solak joined the conversation about the Eagles having a fire sale Tuesday by predicting three players they will trade at the deadline. The list included All-Pro running back Saquon Barkley.

Woolen appears to be a slam dunk trade candidate for Philadelphia because he’s on an expiring contract in a season the Eagles might not contend after Thanksgiving.

Solak presented an interesting alternative to a Woolen trade. Philadelphia could keep Woolen and then recoup a compensatory pick with his departure. There’s risk to that, though, because the league’s comp pick formula isn’t guaranteed to provide a better draft pick than a trade would.

If the Eagles want to eliminate that risk, then Woolen is a very strong trade candidate. There should be a hot market for Woolen because of all the contending teams needing to upgrade their cornerbacks. Woolen offers upside as a rental and playoff experience.