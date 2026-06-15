Offseason Hype for Eagles Free Agent Signing Reaches New Heights

The Philadelphia Eagles signed veteran cornerback Riq Woolen to a 1-year contract this offseason. Although he will be paid $12 million, the short-term deal signaled Woolen didn’t have much of a market.

Yet, it’s hard to find a player at Eagles offseason workouts who received more positive press clippings.

At the conclusion of Eagles minicamp on June 10, CBS Sports’ Zachary Pereles included Woolen on a list of breakout star candidates for 2026.

The same day, local Eagles insiders reassured fans that the praise for Woolen this spring isn’t just smoke.

“The Riq Woolen hype is real. Reporters were at four practices this spring and the 6-foot-4 cornerback made plays in all of them,” wrote NBC Sports Philadelphia’s Dave Zangaro.

“On Wednesday, Woolen was in tight coverage on Dallas Goedert running across the field when he jumped the route and picked off Jalen Hurts. Woolen has been very sticky in coverage in these practices and his pure athleticism has been able to shine through.”

Woolen was tied for the NFL lead with six interceptions as a rookie during 2022. He made the Pro Bowl that season.

Since then, Woolen has posted only six more interceptions over three years. In 2025, he only started about half the time for his previous team — the Seattle Seahawks.

But analysts appear to love what he will bring to the table for the Eagles this fall.

Hype for Eagles New CB Riq Woolen

Inconsistencies cost Woolen a chance to stay with the Seahawks on a long-term deal. But in Philadelphia, pundits expect him to offer a significant upgrade over Kelee Ringo, who hasn’t developed as an early Day 3 selection the past two years.

On a 1-year contract, Woolen should be plenty motivated this fall. On June 10, Pereles absolutely raved about the Eagles adding Woolen this offseason.

“One of my favorite signings of the offseason, the Eagles nabbed Riq Woolen on a one-year, $12 million deal. An impressive size/speed combination, Woolen recorded six interceptions as a rookie,” wrote Pereles. “He has just six since and has dealt with some inconsistencies. But the talent has never been a question.

“The floor in Philadelphia is that he makes too many poor plays to justify his being on the field, and the Eagles’ CB2 problem remains unsolved. The median outcome is several good plays and some head-scratchers. But the ceiling?

“The ceiling is that the Eagles have the best cornerback trio in the NFL, and Woolen is a Pro Bowler again. He could flourish in his new home.”

Nothing Woolen did at minicamp and throughout the offseason has slowed that hype train.

How Woolen Will Fit With Eagles

Eagles top cornerbacks Quinyon Mitchell and Cooper DeJean will return this fall. But DeJean primarily plays in the slot, which made another cornerback addition for Philadelphia one of the team’s top needs this offseason.

Woolen might not be the long-term solution, but he’s going to fill the void and push Ringo to the bench.

Ringo will offer more value to the Eagles as a CB4. The team also has Jakorian Bennett, Michael Carter II, Kapena Gushiken, Jonathan Jones, Mac McWilliams, Ambry Thomas, Tariq Castro-Fields and Brandon Johnson as cornerbacks on their offseason roster.

Before last season, Woolen played at least 85% of his team’s defensive snaps in the games where he dressed. Unless his hype train makes a dramatic turn this summer, he should play at least that often for the Eagles in 2026.