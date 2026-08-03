As the Philadelphia Eagles worked through another training camp session indoors due to the bad weather on Monday, August 3, the team watched its rookie wide receiver Makai Lemon leave early.

Multiple reporters in attendance made it clear that Lemon was present at the start of practice. There wasn’t a specific moment where Lemon clearly suffered a setback, but he was noticeably absent in drills.

The Eagles did not list the young wideout on the injury report, but the lack of participation is clearly something to look at moving forward.

Eagles Rookie Makai Lemon Mysteriously Exits Practice

“Makai Lemon appeared to leave practice early. That will be important to monitor,” The Athletic’s Zach Berman wrote on August 3.

“Saw Makai Lemon early in practice but can’t recall him taking part in team drills today. Not listed on the Eagles’ injury report,” Brandon Lee Gowton of Bleeding Green Nation reported.

Although Jeff McLane of The Philadelphia Inquirer didn’t have any specifics, he noted that he’s hearing the exit “wasn’t significant.”

Lemon is no stranger to setbacks this offseason. Before the Eagles fired up training camp, they held OTAs and mandatory minicamp over a two-week period. Lemon missed most of those sessions, including all of minicamp, due to his hamstring injury.

The rookie wide receiver was cleared to be a full go at camp, but he might be dealing with a setback at this point. The Eagles are expected to hold practice in pads for the first time this offseason on Tuesday, August 4. There should be more clarity on the rookie’s early exit then.

Concerns At Camp

So far, Lemon has been off to a slow start. Considering the circumstances, that’s a disappointing development for the Eagles.

Lemon became the Eagles’ first-round pick in the 2026 NFL Draft. When they selected him, the Eagles were expected to trade away AJ Brown just months later. Lemon isn’t expected to replace Brown’s production right away, but the Eagles are hoping he can become a Week 1 starter.

As a whole, the Eagles’ offense has struggled. According to multiple reports, the Eagles had their best showing on Monday, which is a positive sign. However, Lemon had another quiet day, as he wasn’t a part of the action.