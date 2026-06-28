Talented Eagles Rookie QB Gets Bad News on ‘Realistic’ Future

The Philadelphia Eagles aren’t shy about using late-round draft picks on quarterbacks to see how things play out — or swapping future late-round draft picks for former NFL starters or proven backups.

It’s a churn-and-burn approach to finding depth at the most important position on the field, and it can be pretty unforgiving. Which is something it sounds like rookie Cole Payton is about to find out.

Bleacher Report’s Alex Kay didn’t put much faith in Payton’s future on the Eagles’ roster with “realistic expectations” for every NFL rookie quarterback just 1 month from the start of training camp.

In Kay’s model, Payton ends up as QB3 for the Eagles in a best-case scenario. And that’s only if the Eagles make a long-awaited trade and send longtime backup quarterback Tanner McKee somewhere he might have a chance to start.