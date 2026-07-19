Eagles RB Saquon Barkley Unharmed Following Home Invasion

Burglars attempted to rob the home of Philadelphia Eagles star Saquon Barkley on Saturday morning while Barkley and his family were in the home, although none were harmed.

From ESPN on Sunday: “Philadelphia Eagles running back Saquon Barkley and his family were unharmed after an attempted burglary of their home Saturday morning, according to the Tredyffrin Township Police Department. Capt. Tyler Moyer told reporters that officers were dispatched to Barkley’s home shortly after 5 a.m. ET on Saturday to a burglary in progress call. The alleged suspects had already fled the area when the officers arrived. Police are searching for at least two suspects and released a photo of a white SUV they believe is connected with the alleged crime. At least one suspect entered the house while Barkley and his family were inside.”

Barkley, 29, was the 2024 NFL Offensive Player of the Year after leading the Eagles to the 2nd Super Bowl win in franchise history and becoming just the 9th player in NFL history to rush for 2,000 yards in a single season.

In March 2025, shortly following the Super Bowl win, the Eagles made Barkley the highest-paid running back in NFL history with a 2-year, $41.2 million contract extension.

NFL Superstars Targets in Home Invasions

NFL stars have been the targets of several high-profile home invasions over the last few years, including Kansas City Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes and tight end Travis Kelce, as well as Cincinnati Bengals quarterback Joe Burrow.

In those burglaries, 7 men have been charged by federal prosecutors, with 1 pleading guilty and sentenced to 24 months in prison in June.

Seven men have been charged by federal prosecutors for their alleged roles in those burglaries, with one man already pleading guilty and sentenced in June to 24 months in prison.