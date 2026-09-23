Russell Wilson Responds to Consistent Comparisons to Jalen Hurts

If there’s one NFL player that Philadelphia Eagles star quarterback Jalen Hurts has been compared to over the course of his career, it’s Russell Wilson.

Both guys are known for their clutch play and calm demeanor, and both are Super Bowl champions, so the comparisons aren’t completely out of left field.

Russell Wilson Says he and Jalen Hurts Are ‘Very Similar’

During a recent episode of CBS Sports’ Set Hut, Wilson responded to the consistent comparisons to Hurts and acknowledged that he also believes that the two are extremely similar in their approach to the game.

“I think Jalen Hurts and I are very similar,” Wilson said. “Obviously, he’s a competitor. I love how he goes about his business. He’s very neutral, doesn’t get too high, doesn’t get too low. He can run the ball well, he takes shots downfield.”

Wilson revealed that he and Hurts even shared the same mental coach.

“We’ve talked a lot, actually, I would say a good amount over the years,” Wilson said. “His mental coach, too, was at one point my guy, Trevor Moawad, and we would always believe in the thought process of neutral thinking. . . . I think quarterback play is about being in the moment. When things aren’t going your way, be there, when things are going your way, be there, and I think that’s what Jalen does a really good job of.”

Being compared to a 10-time Pro Bowler and Super Bowl champion certainly isn’t bad company for Hurts, who is well on his way to cementing a legacy as impressive, if not more impressive, than Wilson’s. Ultimately, both guys will be remembered as winners, which is the ultimate goal in the NFL.

Jalen Hurts Career Record vs. Russell Wilson

Jalen Hurts and Russell Wilson crossed paths on the field a couple of times before the latter decided to call it a career, but they only started against each other once. That game came on December 15, 2024, when Wilson was the starter for the Pittsburgh Steelers and Hurts was starting for Philly. The Eagles pulled out a 27-13 victory in that game.

The two also faced off in November of Hurts’ rookie season when Wilson was still a member of the Seattle Seahawks. Carson Wentz started in that game for the Eagles, who lost 23-17. Hurts and Wilson also faced each other in October of last season when Wilson was a member of the New York Giants, but rookie QB Jaxson Dart started for New York in that game, which the Giants won 34-17.