Ex-Eagles Started Called ‘Worst in NFL’ as Struggles Continue in AFC

Time to check in on how things are going for Houston Texans safety and former Philadelphia Eagles starter Reed Blankenship.

Oh, that bad? Yikes.

In Week 6, Blankenship found himself in the crosshairs of fans, media, and, worst of all, the opposing team’s offensive coordinator as the 1-4 Texans traveled to London to face the Jacksonville Jaguars.

Things were not going well as Blankenship gave up another long pass in the first half, continuing a rough-and-tumble season after he left Philadelphia in a huff and signed a 3-year, $24.75 million free-agent contract with the Texans in March.

“Someone should make a Michael Jordan Jumpman-like logo of Reed Blankenship diving in coverage to tip a ball as it floats past him,” Texans reporter Landry Locker wrote on his official X account on Sunday. ‘It happens often from camp to in games.”

“Reed Blankenship is one of the worst safeties I’ve seen wear a Texans uniform,” Texans fan account Unemployed FC wrote on its official X account.

“Reed Blankenship is the worst in the NFL; they are just picking on him in the run and pass,” Dynasty Zero wrote on X.

“Please cut Reed Blankenship tonight,” Texans fan Jose World Peace wrote on X.

Blankenship Trashed Philly After Free-Agency Exit

It turns out Blankenship kept a lot of feelings inside during his four seasons with the Eagles, including a Super Bowl win after the 2024 season.

Now that he’s with a new team and no longer answering to Philly’s powers that be, Blankenship finally let those feelings surface and unloaded them on his old team after signing with the Texans.

“That honestly felt like the first time in my whole career, that somebody really wanted me as a player and as a person,” Blankenship told NFL reporter Aaron Wilson.

Well then, Reed. Tell us how you really feel.

Blankenship Terrible in Final Game for Eagles

Blankenship probably dropped his value in the free-agent market by several million just from how he played in his final game in an Eagles uniform — a 23-19 home loss to the San Francisco 49ers in the NFC Wild Card Round.

Against the 49ers, Blankenship seemed generally lost on defense and got cooked on a trick play that led to a touchdown pass from wide receiver Jauan Jennings to running back Christian McCaffrey.

After Houston’s Week 1 loss to the Buffalo Bills, Blankenship seemed like the same player who blew it against the 49ers.

“Reed by himself was arguably one of the five worst defensive backs across all Sunday NFL games,” Texans reporter Clayton Anderson wrote on his official X account. “In only 28 coverage snaps, Blankenship allowed: 6 receptions (on 6 targets) (T-6th most), 100% catch rate (T-worst), 118 yards allowed (3rd-most), 1 TD (T-5th most), A 158.3 passer rating (T-worst) … do with that information what you will.”