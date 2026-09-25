Ex-Eagles Starter & Super Bowl Champion Called Liability for Struggling Texans

Things went about as well as they could go for safety Reed Blankenship in his 1st 4 years in the NFL, where he went from an undrafted free agent to full-time starter to Super Bowl champion with the Philadelphia Eagles.

Through just 2 games with the Houston Texans, things are going about as badly as they could possibly go for Blankenship, who left the Eagles for a 3-year, $24.75 million free-agent contract with the Texans on March 9.

The Texans, considered Super Bowl contenders, are 0-2 for the 2nd straight season, and many fingers are being pointed at Blankenship as a major reason why.

“Signed to a three-year, $24.75 million contract, Blankenship is off to a rocky start to the season after an offseason filled with praise about how he was a strong fit for the Texans’ defense,” NFL reporter Aaron Wilson wrote on September 25. “In the opening game of the season, Blankenship had major issues in pass coverage in a 36-31 defeat to the Buffalo Bills. He allowed six catches on six targets for 116 yards, including a touchdown catch to wide receiver D.J. Moore as he whiffed on a diving, gambling attempt to knock down a Josh Allen pass. The opposing passer rating of 158.3 was a perfect mark for Allen. Blankenship played marginally better in a 20-6 loss Sunday to the Cincinnati Bengals. Blankenship had one quarterback hit on Joe Burrow. He has been targeted nine times, allowing nine catches for 149 yards and two touchdowns for the season.”

Reed Blankenship Fell Flat in Final Game With Eagles

Blankenship was torched in his final game with the Eagles — a 23-19 upset home loss to the San Francisco 49ers in the NFC Wild Card Round. That play seems to have continued over to his new team.

After 1 game with the Texans — a 36-31 loss to the Buffalo Bills — Blankenship seemed like the same player who blew it against the 49ers.

“Reed by himself was arguably one of the five worst defensive backs across all Sunday NFL games,” Texans reporter Clayton Anderson wrote on his official X account. “In only 28 coverage snaps, Blankenship allowed: 6 receptions (on 6 targets) (T-6th most), 100% catch rate (T-worst), 118 yards allowed (3rd-most), 1 TD (T-5th most), A 158.3 passer rating (T-worst) … do with that information what you will.”

Internet Piled on Reed Blankenship After Week 1

As could be expected, the internet was less than kind to Blankenship following the loss in his Texans debut.

“Statistically, Reed Blankenship had the worst coverage game of his career in Week 1,” NFL reporter Arye Pulli wrote on his official X account. “7 receptions and 121 yards allowed were both career highs. 7 targets tied the most he’s faced in a game.”

“Reed Blankenship in coverage looks very, very bad early on,” Texans reporter Landry Locker wrote on his official X account.

“Texans just took out Reed Blankenship and put in Kamari Ramsey … not a great 1st game for Blankenship,” Texans reporter Jeremy Beadling wrote on his official X account.