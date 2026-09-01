Ex-Eagles QB Wins Key Cowboys Battle Before 2026 NFL Season

The Dallas Cowboys cut ties with the quarterback Joe Milton this week, despite a strong offseason from the passer.

After making room in the QB room, the Cowboys decided to become the third NFC East team to employ the former Philadelphia Eagles quarterback, Sam Howell, during the regular season.

Sam Howell Wins Dallas Cowboys’ Backup QB Spot

The 25-year-old quarterback has been in the NFL since 2022.

It’s been over two seasons since Howell has started a game, but clearly, his experience is still valued in a backup sense.

After spending the 2025 NFL season serving as a backup to Jalen Hurts and Tanner McKee, Howell will be the first QB off the bench if Dak Prescott goes down.

Meanwhile, Milton will search for a new landing spot.

The NFL Career Of Sam Howell

Coming out of the University of North Carolina, Howell was selected in the fifth round of the 2022 NFL Draft by the Washington Commanders.

In 2022, he saw the field for just one game with the Commanders. Howell completed 11 of his 19 pass attempts for 169 yards, one touchdown, and one interception.

During his second season in the NFL, Howell went 4-13. He completed 63.4% of his passes, totaling 3,946 yards. Howell threw for 21 touchdowns, but also led the league with 21 interceptions.

In 2024, Howell was traded to the Seattle Seahawks. He saw the field just twice. In the following offseason, Howell was moved again to the Minnesota Vikings. He was traded months later to the Eagles in exchange for a 2026 fifth-round pick and a 2027 seventh-round pick.

After his one season with the Eagles, Howell hit the free agency market and signed with the Dallas Cowboys. He’ll make his $2.5 million deal after cracking the 53-man roster after the preseason.