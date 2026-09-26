Eagles Get Good Injury News on $116 Million Superstar Duo

The Philadelphia Eagles are approaching full strength on offense headed into Week 3 against the Chicago Bears — a huge relief after a week of “will they or won’t they” injury speculation on 2 of the NFL’s most exciting offensive stars.

“Eagles RB Saquon Barkley and WR DeVonta Smith officially are off the injury report and good to go Monday night vs. the Bears,” ESPN’s Adam Schefter wrote on his official X account on Saturday. “WR Hollywood Brown is out.”

“Eagles RB Saquon Barkley (stinger) and WR DeVonta Smith (hamstring) have no injury status and are good to go for Monday against the Bears,” NFL Network’s Mike Garafolo wrote on his official X account on Saturday. “LB Jonathan Greenard (pec) is questionable. TE Dallas Goedert (knee), WR Hollywood Brown (ankle) and T Fred Johnson (knee) are out.”

The Eagles are 2-0 after wins over the Washington Commanders and Tennessee Titans, while the Bears are 1-1 after losing to the Minnesota Vikings in Week 2.

Barkley, Smith 2 of Eagles’ Highest-Paid Players

The Eagles’ duo are also 2 of the Eagles’ highest-paid players on the roster and have a combined $116.2 million in contracts.

Barkley became the 1st running back in NFL history to exceed $20 million in average annual salary when he signed a 2-year, $41.2 million contract extension before the 2025 season.

Smith signed a 3-year, $75 million contract extension before the 2024 season that could be an incredible bargain for the Eagles if he truly develops into a WR1 — he’s due to make just $22 million in 2027 and $24 million in 2028, when he turns 30 years old.

Bears Dealing With Their Own Injury Issues

Whatever injury issues the Eagles are dealing with pale in comparison to what the Bears face.

“Bears officially have ruled out Caleb Williams for Monday night’s game vs. the Eagles,” ESPN’s Adam Schefter wrote on his official X account on Saturday afternoon.

While Williams, who hurt his hamstring in Week 2, was ruled out, longtime backup quarterback Tyson Bagent wasn’t a guarantee to play, either.

“Tyson Bagent, who was a full participant, is officially questionable,” NFL Network’s Ian Rapoport wrote on his official X account. “Meanwhile, Caleb Williams has been ruled out.”

“Tyson Bagent listed as questionable after a full practice today for the Bears,” NFL Network’s Mike Garafolo wrote on his official X account on Saturday.