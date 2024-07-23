Eagles’ Saquon Barkley Sounds Off on ‘Disrespectful’ Phone Call With Giants

The second episode of this summer’s Hard Knocks season showcased New York Giants general manager Joe Schoen talking to running back Saquon Barkley about his free agency thought process. The NY Post’s Brian Costello portrayed the phone conversation as the organizations’ last plea to make his legacy a “Giant for life.”

But Barkley is now telling his side of the story.

In the latest episode of Scoop City with The Athletic’s Dianna Russini, Barkley described the conversation as hurtful. He suggested it also left him feeling Schoen was untrustworthy.

“I kind of felt like it was kind of a little disrespectful, to be honest,” Barkley told Russini. “It’s kind of like a slap in the face.

“It was over after that phone call, in my opinion,” Barkley added. “I never, in my heart, truly believed that they were going to match, or they only wanted me for a lower price. So like, no matter what, I wasn’t going to go back.”

Barkley left the Giants to sign with the Philadelphia Eagles in NFL free agency. The Eagles offered Barkley a 3-year, $37.75 million contract.

The Phone Call Between Saquon Barkley & Giants GM Joe Schoen

Thanks to Hard Knocks, what happened between the Giants and Barkley during NFL free agency this year is becoming public. The second episode of this year’s season aired what Schoen said that made the running back feel disrespected.

“Just mulling over this, the right thing to do is let you test the market and see what your value is,” Schoen told to Barkley during the infamous phone call. “I don’t want to do the franchise thing, or all that again, I don’t want to go through that, we’ve both been through that.

“If you really want to be a Giant for life, and you’re interested in staying here and coming back, just see what your market is and have Ed come back to us, and we’ll see if we can come to an agreement.”

On the one hand, Schoen left the door open for Barkley to return. But Barkley understood the conversation as meaning that he could only return if he took less money.

For the most part, any NFL team that is legitimately interested in re-signing a player doesn’t let them test the open market.

Barkley’s Changed Perspective on Eagles Fans

Barkley added in his conversation with Russini that he wanted to be in New York. He also remains proud of being with the Giants for six seasons.

But he is also ready to move on. Barkley told Russini that he can’t wait for the season in part because of Eagles fans.

Barkley has yet to play a game for Philadelphia, yet his opinion on the Eagles fan base has already changed drastically.

“You’re like, woah these mother******* are insane. On this side, you’re like, they bleed this,” Barkley told Russini. “We lose on Sunday, they’re having a bad week.

“I’m itching. I can’t wait for camp. I can’t wait for the season.”

The Eagles signed Barkley to replace the departed D’Andre Swift, who rushed for 1,000 yards for the first time in his career last season.

Barkley has gained 1,200 yards from scrimmage in four of his six NFL seasons. In one of the others, he only played two games because of a season-ending injury.

Last year, Barkley averaged 3.9 yards per carry while running for 962 yards and 6 touchdowns. He also posted 41 catches for 280 additional yards and 4 scores.