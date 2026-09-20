Eagles’ Saquon Barkley Gives Injury Update After Win vs Titans

The Philadelphia Eagles saw their star running back Saquon Barkley leave Sunday’s action against the Tennessee Titans early.

The veteran went from the medical tent to the locker room before returning to the game momentarily. Barkley ended up having little impact on the Eagles’ tight win over the Titans.

After the game, the running back addressed his setback.

Getty NASHVILLE, TENNESSEE – SEPTEMBER 20: Saquon Barkley #26 of the Philadelphia Eagles and Jalen Hurts #1 react during the national anthem prior to the game against the Tennessee Titans at Nissan Stadium on September 20, 2026 in Nashville, Tennessee. (Photo by Justin Ford/Getty Images)

Barkley confirmed that his current diagnosis is a stinger. According to ESPN’s Tim McManus, the veteran running back noted that he would get an MRI.

That’s all he knows at this time. “I will know more in the future,” Barkley told McManus.

Tank Bigsby Fills In

Getty PHILADELPHIA, PENNSYLVANIA – JANUARY 11: Tank Bigsby #37 of the Philadelphia Eagles reacts after a run during the second quarter against the San Francisco 49ers in the NFC Wild Card Playoff game at Lincoln Financial Field on January 11, 2026 in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania. (Photo by Mitchell Leff/Getty Images)

After getting out-snapped and out-carried by Will Shipley against the Washington Commanders in Week 1, Bigsby ended up with a team-high 13 carries against the Titans on the road.

The veteran running back finished the game with 33 yards (2.5 YPC). Bigsby reached the end zone for a score.

Behind Bigsby was the young veteran Will Shipley. He took on seven carries for 24 yards. Barkley finished the game with just four carries for nine yards.

What’s Next For The Eagles?

Getty PHILADELPHIA, PENNSYLVANIA – NOVEMBER 28: Saquon Barkley #26 of the Philadelphia Eagles runs the ball against the Chicago Bears during the second quarter in the game at Lincoln Financial Field on November 28, 2025 in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania. (Photo by Mitchell Leff/Getty Images)

After defeating the Titans 24-20, the Eagles are set to face the Chicago Bears on the road in Week 3.

With Barkley having little detail to offer regarding his setback on Sunday, his playing status is clearly unknown for the Chicago matchup.

If Barkley can’t get the nod to play, Bigsby and Shipley will share the workload. The Eagles will have an extra day of rest and recovery as they are set to face the Bears on Monday Night Football.