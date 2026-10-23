Saquon Barkley Sets the Record Straight on Eagles-Jalen Hurts Injury Controversy

Nothing about the 2026 season has been smooth for the Philadelphia Eagles, given the issues surrounding their star quarterback, Jalen Hurts.

The Eagles ruled out Hurts for the season after a blood clot started in his calf and traveled to his lungs. He is expected to recover in about three months and return to full health.

This has caused quite a stir with how the Eagles handled Hurts’s diagnosis, prompting the NFLPA and political leaders to call for an investigation and more information. Eagles star running back Saquon Barkley is not a fan of how the public is portraying this.

Saquon Barkley Talks Philadelphia Eagles-Jalen Hurts Controversy

Barkley spoke with reporters on Thursday when asked about the Hurts situation. He made it clear that the Eagles and Hurts are on the same page and that there is no drama.

“It sucks that people tried to make it an Eagles vs. Jalen thing. Jalen is a heck of a guy, heck of a leader, a guy who cares about this sport, cares about other people. Any time the game is taken away from somebody, it sucks — but especially in this situation, where we don’t fully know the magnitude of it. Sometimes it’s bigger than football. My prayers go out to him.”

This season, Hurts completed 57.8% of his passes for 933 yards and 8 touchdowns to 3 interceptions. He’s also run for 107 yards and 1 touchdown.

United States Senator Seeks Answers on Jalen Hurts Injury

Senator Lisa Blunt Rochester (D-Del.) is now seeking answers herself, having sent a letter to NFL commissioner Roger Goodell. In the letter, Senator Rochester had five questions she wanted answered.

“1. Does the NFL have a league-wide protocol for the detection, prevention, and treatment of [deep vein thrombosis] and [pulmonary embolism]? Which medical guidelines were consulted in developing this protocol? 2. What standards and processes govern a player’s clearance to participate when a clot is suspected or diagnosed? Does the NFL have a league-wide Return-To-Participation Protocol? 3. What education is provided to players, athletic trainers, and coaches on how to identify the signs and symptoms of DVT and PE? 4. What specific measures has the League put in place to reduce blood clot risk, including, but not limited to, those associated with long flights? 5. Will the League conduct a thorough review of the Eagles’ handling of this specific situation, including who cleared Mr. Hurts to play after staying awake overnight, and cleared subsequent air travel on a transatlantic flight back to the U.S. from London? If so, what is the timeline?”

The NFL has said it welcomes an investigation into how the Eagles handled Hurts. More information will come out soon, including the final results.

Philly sits at 2-4 and has lost four straight. They face the Dallas Cowboys in Week 7 on Monday Night Football.