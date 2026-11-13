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Eagles’ $41 Million Star May Be Finished in Philly After Injury-Plagued Season

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PHILADELPHIA, PENNSYLVANIA - OCTOBER 26: Philadelphia Eagles head coach Nick Sirianni looks on before a game against the Dallas Cowboys at Lincoln Financial Field on October 26, 2026 in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania. (Photo by Emilee Chinn/Getty Images)

The Philadelphia Eagles might be in for major offseason changes after what has already been a rough 2-7 start to the 2026 campaign.

This offseason will raise major questions about players and coaches on the roster. Nick Sirianni, Jalen Hurts, and Saquon Barkley are at the center of those conversations.

Sirianni is already on the hot seat and could be out after the season ends. Hurts and Barkley might have a shot at staying on the roster in the offseason. The question is whether a good offer comes in that might change things between the two.

Philadelphia Eagles Might Trade Superstar in the Offseason

Philadelphia Eagles v Tennessee Titans
GettyNASHVILLE, TENNESSEE – SEPTEMBER 20: Saquon Barkley #26 of the Philadelphia Eagles and Jalen Hurts #1 react during the national anthem prior to the game against the Tennessee Titans at Nissan Stadium on September 20, 2026 in Nashville, Tennessee. (Photo by Justin Ford/Getty Images)

Sports Illustrated NFL reporter Albert Breer shared insights into what he is hearing about the Eagles. While Breer thinks that, because of Hurts’ contract, he will be okay, the same can’t be said about Barkley.

“As for Barkley, I do think that there’s going to be the exploration of trading him after this year. It’s something I think they have to look at. The reason why— Saquon Barkley is going to be going into his 10th season in 2027, and so you’re looking at a guy who’s got a lot of mileage, a lot of injury history. And at some point you’ve got to ask the question, if we are going to retool the roster— and I do believe they’re going to retool the roster in 2027— then are we looking at a build that is where the timelines just aren’t going to match up? Where by the time we’re really good again, Saquon Barkley’s at the very end of his career. And I think that that’s going to be the reality that they’re going to have to reckon with.”

This season, Barkley has rushed 69 times for 296 yards and 3 touchdowns. He has also caught 7 passes for 41 yards.

Could the Eagles Realistically Trade Saquon Barkley Away?

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GettyNASHVILLE, TENNESSEE – SEPTEMBER 20: Saquon Barkley #26 of the Philadelphia Eagles looks on during warm ups prior to the game against the Tennessee Titans at Nissan Stadium on September 20, 2026 in Nashville, Tennessee. (Photo by Johnnie Izquierdo/Getty Images)

Barkley has struggled to stay healthy all season, suffering a stringer, hamstring, and back injuries. As he ages, the Eagles might have to consider a future where he is not with the team.

Philly could get some really good offers for Barkley since he is still a very good running back. They most likely won’t get a first-round pick for him, but they could get a good Day 2 draft pick that would help them find his replacement.

A lot of this could depend on what the Eagles do with the coaching staff. If Sirianni keeps his job, Philly might keep Barkley around. Many changes could occur if Sirianni is fired.

There are still two months left in the season, so a lot has to be decided. Regardless, it feels like this could be Barkley’s last couple of months in an Eagles uniform.

Anthony Miller Anthony Miller is a veteran reporter covering the WNBA and College Football for Heavy.com. He has been with Heavy since 2026, as he has covered multiple professional leagues like the NFL, WNBA, UFL, XFL, USFL, PLL, MLS, and more since 2019. Currently, he covers the UFL as a reporter for UFL News Hub and FanSided as a site expert and contributor covering the Philadelphia Eagles, Chicago Bears, and Minnesota Vikings. More about Anthony Miller

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Eagles’ $41 Million Star May Be Finished in Philly After Injury-Plagued Season

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