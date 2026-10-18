NFL Trade Pitch Sees Eagles Become Major Sellers With Saquon Barkley Deal

Things have quickly gone from bad to worse for the Philadelphia Eagles this season. They will enter Sunday’s matchup against the Carolina Panthers with a rash of injuries and on a 3-game losing streak.

The latest loss to the Eagles roster was quarterback Jalen Hurts. The team placed the signal-caller on injured reserve because of the blood clot in one of his calves.

With Hurts out indefinitely, the 2026 campaign could quickly become a lost season for Philadelphia. Pundits are already speculating the possibility.

SI on Eagles’ Ed Kracz named five trade candidates for the team if it becomes sellers before the NFL trade deadline. Incredibly, All-Pro running back Saquon Barkley made the list.

Heavy Sports proposes the Eagles send Barkley to the Seattle Seahawks for a conditional third-round pick.

Why Eagles Could Trade Saquon Barkley

Getty Heavy Sports proposed the Philadelphia Eagles become sellers and deal running back Saquon Barkley to the Seattle Seahawks before the NFL trade deadline.

From a football perspective, Barkley might be the best trade chip the Eagles have at the NFL trade deadline. When healthy, Barkley is still one of the top running backs in the league.

Barkley didn’t come close to repeating his 2,000-yard season last year. But in 2025, he eclipsed the 1,100-rushing yards mark with 1,413 yards from scrimmage. He also scored nine touchdowns.

Over the past four years, Barkley has scored at least nine touchdowns in every season. He’s also averaged 1,354 rushing yards per season.

Obviously, the best road forward for the Eagles to for Barkley to help Philadelphia get back on track. But without Hurts and an almost completely new offensive line from Week 1, it’s hard to imagine Barkley will be able to do enough by himself.

If the Eagles are indeed sellers, they could admit that their roster needs retooling over the offseason. Should the team come to that conclusion, Barkley is an obvious trade candidate because he’s 29 years old. He’s also on an expensive contract through 2028.

What Barkley Could Bring Seahawks

Early this season, it’s pretty clear the Seahawks miss Kenneth Walker III. Seattle tried to replace him with a variety of running backs this offseason, including first-rounder Jadarian Price. But Price landed on injured reserve, and the Seahawks have yet to get back veteran back Zach Charbonnet.

Barkley would be an upgrade in Seattle’s backfield, giving the Seahawks perhaps the missing piece they need to be a serious repeat contender. With Barkley, quarterback Sam Darnold could feel less pressure and stop forcing passes, which has led to four interceptions the past two games.

A better running game could help the Seahawks still elite defense as well.

The Eagles should be willing to accept a conditional third-rounder for Barkley, especially if his new team accepts his contract. Philadelphia could make the draft pick conditional based on playing time and production incentives.

The biggest snag to a potential Barkley trade for Philadelphia is the cap hit the team would get. If the Eagles trade Barkley, they will accept a $35 million dead cap hit.

That makes a Barkley trade unlikely. But if it occurs, the Eagles will have to ensure they are heading toward a major retooling of the roster and the trade compensation for Barkley makes it worth their while.