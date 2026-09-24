Saquon Barkley Gets Positive News After Sunday Injury

The Philadelphia Eagles are 2-0 to start the season, and whilst both wins against supposedly mid-low level opposition in the Washington Commanders and Tennessee Titans have been by 2 and 4 points respectively, Philadelphia will no doubt be pleased with their record two games in.

Beyond two Jalen Hurts interceptions during Week 2’s victory against the Titans, a major blot on the win came from an injury to former Offensive Player of the Year Saquon Barkley.

Barkley was injured on the very first play of the game last weekend, and whilst he did subsequently return later on in the matchup, his workload was dramatically reduced – as was his production. The former New York Giant carried the ball 4 times for a total of 9 yards, in addition to raking in 1 reception for 11 yards.

In total, Barkley played just 16% of snaps on the day, with the rest being divided between Will Shipley and Tank Bigsby. Neither looked sensational in his stead, and given Barkley’s limited role concerns were raised about the 29-year old’s availability for the forthcoming Monday Night Football bout against the Chicago Bears; what will likely be the Eagles’ toughest game of the season so far.

Saquon Barkley Practices on Thursday Despite Stinger Injury

However, the Eagles received good news on the Barkley injury front on Thursday when the All-Pro back was seen practicing on Sep. 24 by reporters.

“Saquon Barkley (stinger) is practicing today.” NBC Sports Philadelphia’s Dave Zangaro first reported on Thursday.

The Athletic’s Jeff McLane added subsequently that whilst it was unclear whether Barkley would be a full or limited participant in practice until the Eagles’ official injury report was released, he reports that Barkley is expected to play on Monday.

Barkley Expected to Be Ready For Monday Night Football

“Saquon Barkley (stinger) is out here at practice suited up. We’ll see how much the Eagles RB participates when the injury report is released later today. But I was told he expects to play Monday vs. the Bears.” McLane wrote on X.

The importance of Barkley’s appearance was further compounded by the fact that Bigsby, who was the team’s leading rusher in Barkley’s quasi-absence on Sunday with 33 yards on the ground off of 13 attempts, is not practicing.

Normally if teams allow information about players’ playing status for an upcoming matchup get released to the public so early on, it indicates that they – and indeed Barkley – are pretty confident.

The greater question may indeed be whether Barkley will be 100% heading into the Bears game, or indeed if he ends up splitting time with former fourth round draft pick Will Shipley, who lead the Eagles RB room in offensive snaps last weekend with 39.

Either way, this is a very good update for Philadelphia ahead of a key NFC matchup.