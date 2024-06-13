NFL Media, Fans React to Final Ruling on Eagles-Saquon Barkley Tampering Charge

The NFL has concluded its investigation into how the Philadelphia Eagles pursued and signed free agent running back Saquon Barkley this offseason. The final verdict is there wasn’t evidence to convict the Eagles of tampering.

NFL Network’s Tom Pelissero reported the league’s findings and pulled the curtain behind on how the league came to its final ruling on X (formerly Twitter).

“After a thorough review of the Philadelphia Eagles signing of Saquon Barkley, the NFL today informed the club that the investigation did not discover sufficient evidence to support a finding that the Anti-Tampering Policy was violated,” wrote Pelissero.

“In coming to this conclusion, the league reviewed phone logs, text messages and other documents related to Philadelphia’s free agency strategy and decision to sign Barkley. The NFL also interviewed several members of the organization, including Howie Roseman and Nick Sirianni, as well as Barkley and Penn State head coach James Franklin.”

Pelissero concluded that the league could reopen the investigation at any time if new evidence surfaces. But as of June 13, the NFL has cleared the Eagles of any potential wrongdoing.

That decision elicited a strong response from both NFL pundits and fans.

Eagles Named ‘Winners’ After Getting Cleared of Saquon Barkley Tampering Allegations

Without any punishment forthcoming, the Eagles will not lose a draft pick or receive a fine for signing Barkley. The decision coming now also means the potential distraction the tampering investigation caused this spring will be gone by training camp.

Those two facts made the Eagles obvious winners of the NFL’s ruling on June 13. CBS Sports’ Cody Benjamin labeled the Eagles winners in a column following the league’s decision.

“Cleared of wrongdoing, the Birds can now at least avoid excess drama while entering an already high-pressure season for coach Nick Sirianni and Co,” Benjamin wrote. “The Eagles’ big-money bets on former division rivals haven’t always gone smoothly (see: DeMarco Murray), so erasing an early black mark on the Barkley partnership is a step in the right direction.

“Now all eyes will be on whether the Pro Bowler can live up to his big deal on the field.”

The Eagles signed Barkley to a 3-year, $37.75 million contract this offseason. He should play a major role in Philadelphia’s offense this fall.

Last season, Barkley rushed for 962 yards in 14 games. He also registered his fourth season with more than 1,200 yards from scrimmage.

Social Media Reacts to NFL Clearing Eagles

Philadelphia media and fans expressed their pleasure on social media with the NFL’s decision to clear the Eagles.

“Eagles own everyone in the NFL,” wrote Luke Arcaini on X.

“Eagles beat the case,” wrote Jalen_Squirts.

“As A EAGLES fan I’m glad,” wrote Keece26.

However, there were plenty of non-Eagles fans who disagreed. A lot of X users argued the NFL let Eagles and Atlanta Falcons off easy. The league investigated the Falcons for tampering as well and docked them a 2025 fifth-round pick.

“What a joke,” wrote Caleb Williams Fan Club.

“Might as well tamper every year if that’s the penalty,” wrote Jason Crouch.

Benjamin argued New York Giants fans are likely to be the most sour with the NFL’s decision to clear the Eagles of any wrongdoing.

“A slew of Giants fans had harsh words for Barkley on social media after the former No. 2 overall draft pick bolted for the rival Eagles, even though New York reportedly failed to offer the running back a new contract,” wrote Benjamin. “It no doubt still hurts plenty of Big Blue faithful to see the ex-Giants star now wearing green.

“Now, with the Eagles avoiding tampering charges, those same fans have lost a final opportunity to poke and prod at the intra-divisional swap.”