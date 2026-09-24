Eagles Bring Back 6-Foot-1 Veteran CB Days Before Bears Game

The Philadelphia Eagles added several veterans to their practice squad ahead of Week 3. The team capped off the week’s additions with a cornerback who spent the summer with the team.

According to the NFL transaction wire, the Eagles signed veteran cornerback Shaun Wade to their practice squad.

Wade began his career as a fifth-round pick in the 2021 NFL Draft. Over six NFL seasons, he’s spent time with the Eagles, Baltimore Ravens, New England Patriots, Los Angeles Chargers, and Chicago Bears.

The veteran joined the Eagles after the team’s offseason workout schedule on June 16. Wade stayed with the Eagles until the NFL roster deadline after the preseason in late August.

Before the league’s transaction wire confirmed the addition of Wade to the Eagles practice squad, The Athletic’s Zach Berman reported the transaction.

“The Eagles signed CB Shaun Wade to the practice squad,” wrote Berman on X. “He was with the team during the summer.”

Eagles Reunite With CB Shaun Wade

Getty According to the NFL transaction wire, the Philadelphia Eagles signed defensive back Shaun Wade to the practice squad Thursday.

Wade is the second veteran cornerback the Eagles added to their practice squad this week. On Wednesday, the team officially signed defensive back Kenny Moore II.

Both cornerbacks will give the Eagles additional options to elevate on game days.

Standing at 6-foot-1 and 196 pounds, Wade began his career as the No. 160 overall selection in 2021 to the Ravens. Before the roster deadline of his first training camp, the Ravens traded Wade to the Patriots.

Wade spent three seasons with the Patriots, who remain the only team he’s ever appeared with during the regular season. Over his first two campaigns, he played in six games and received just 39 snaps on defense and special teams combined.

Then in 2023, Wade earned a semi-starting role with the Patriots. He appeared in 14 games that season, starting six contests and playing 348 defensive snaps. Wade posted 23 combined tackles, including two for loss and one pass defense.

The Patriots waived Wade at the end of the 2024 preseason. That fall, he spent time with the Chargers practice squad. Los Angeles elevated him to the active roster for a game in October, but he didn’t play.

In 2025, Wade spent the offseason with the Bears. Chicago placed the cornerback on injured reserve in the middle of August last year.

During this past offseason, the Dallas Renegades of the UFL selected Wade in the UFL Draft. He then joined the Eagles in June.

In 20 NFL games, Wade has posted 26 combined tackles, including two for loss and one pass defense.

Eagles Preparing for Chicago Bears

Getty In addition to Shaun Wade, the Philadelphia Eagles also signed veteran tight end Zach Ertz to the practice squad.

As previously mentioned, Wade wasn’t the only veteran the Eagles signed to the practice squad this week. In addition to Wade and Moore on defense, Philadelphia brought back tight end Zach Ertz.

The Eagles could promote any of the three players or two of those veterans to the active roster versus the Bears. NFL insider Tom Pelissero reported Monday the Eagles plan to promote Ertz to the active roster for Week 3.

Wade has the least amount of NFL experience of those three veterans, but he’s the only one of the three who spent training camp on a roster. That could give him an advantage with conditioning.

NFL teams are permitted to promote practice squad players to their active roster on game days a maximum of three times per player per practice squad stint. After this week, the Eagles have plenty of options to utilize that strategy for Chicago.