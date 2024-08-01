Eagles Urged to Fill LB Void By Pursuing Current 49ers Starter

Linebacker was a glaring weakness for the Philadelphia Eagles throughout the 2023 season and it’s could very well be one again this season.

That’s why Matt Holder of Bleacher Report believes the Eagles should be closely monitoring current San Francisco 49ers linebacker Dre Greenlaw this upcoming season.

The Eagles selected Jeremiah Trotter Jr. in the fifth round of the 2024 draft, but it could take some time before Trotter becomes a full-fledged starter — if he does at all. Adding some veteran leadership in the future will likely be paramount.

“Free-agent signings Devin White and Zack Baun are on one-year deals and Nakobe Dean is only signed through 2025,” Holder wrote on July 31.

“The Eagles will likely need a linebacker in the offseason and Greenlaw will be one of the best available. Granted, that will depend on how he recovers from the torn Achilles he suffered in the Super Bowl, but the 27-year-old will be over a year removed from the injury by the time free agency rolls around.”

Should Philadelphia Eagles Try to Sign 49ers LB Dre Greenlaw Next Offseason?

Obviously, Greenlaw’s health as he recovers from his blown Achilles will be of paramount concern. As it stands currently, the 49ers linebacker will likely start the season on the PUP list.

“His rehabilitation likely means he’ll start the 2024 season on the physically unable to perform list and be forced to miss at least the first four games,” Matt Barrows of The Athletic reported on July 12.

The 6-foot, 230-pound Greenlaw has played in 62 games for San Francisco over his five seasons in the league, starting 54. In 15 starts last season, he amassed 120 tackles (five for loss), four quarterback hits, four passes defensed and 1.5 sacks.

Greenlaw isn’t one of the top linebackers in the NFL, but he should be one of the best available in free agency next year. He’s a solid tackler (he has a career missed tackle percentage of 7.8, per PFF) who is more than capable in coverage.

It’s difficult to predict what kind of salary Greenlaw might command next offseason, as staying healthy will be key for him. Achilles injuries are tricky and recovery varies from person to person, so how he looks when he gets back on the field will be hugely important, as well.

If Greenlaw looks good upon his return this coming season, he’ll certainly be on the Eagles’ radar.

Where Does Eagles LB Nakobe Dean Stand?

That’s a question Eagles fans have been asking since the young LB’s arrival.

Dean has been a disappointment since the Eagles selected him in the third round in 2022. After playing just 3% of Philadelphia’s defensive snaps as a rookie, the injury bug bit the former University of Georgia standout hard his sophomore season. A foot injury limited him to five games, and his future as a starting LB for the team is undoubtedly in question.

So far throughout Eagles’ camp, Dean has not been lining up with the starters:

White and Baun will lead the unit, but as Holder noted, both are only with Philly on one-year deals. With Trotter still a developing player, Dean’s play will be huge in 2024.

The Eagles also have Ben VanSumeren, Brandon Smith and Oren Burks on the depth chart at linebacker.