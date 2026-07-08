Eagles Edge Rushers Dismissed in NFL Position Rankings

The Philadelphia Eagles have done a lot with not very much at edge rusher in recent years.

Even when the Eagles won the Super Bowl following the 2024 season, their top edge rusher, Josh Sweat, didn’t even make the Pro Bowl and didn’t even finish the regular season with double-digit sacks.

So imagine what they might do if it turns out they have an elite edge rusher in 2026?

ESPN’s annual position rankings might serve as some stout motivation if that ends up happening, with the Eagles not just completely shut out of the Top 10 spots for edge rushers on July 8 but also shut out of the “others receiving votes” category, just in case there was any doubt about what others thought of the group.

Former Eagles edge rusher Jaelan Phillips, who signed a 4-year, $120 million free-agent contract with the Carolina Panthers in March, was among those receiving votes. Sweat, who had a career-high 12.0 sacks for the Arizona Cardinals in 2025, didn’t receive a single vote.

The top spot in the edge rusher rankings went to Los Angeles Rams edge rusher and 2-time NFL Defensive Player of the Year Myles Garrett, who was a consensus No. 1 pick on every single ballot. The rankings are voted on by league executives, coaches, and scouts and compiled by ESPN’s Jeremy Fowler.

Eagles Made Big Move at Edge Rusher in Offseason

The Eagles wanted to bring back Phillips but weren’t willing to pay the price the Panthers were — the largest contract in franchise history — but didn’t wait around to make moves once Phillips bounced.

The Eagles sent the Minnesota Vikings a pair of 3rd-round picks for Pro Bowl edge rusher Jonathan Greenard on April 24 and signed him to a 4-year, $98 million contract extension the same day.

“With Greenard wanting a new contract, a trade made sense,” ESPN’s Bill Barnwell wrote. “However, defensive tackles like Quinnen Williams and Dexter Lawrence landed first-round picks in deals, and edge rusher Maxx Crosby (briefly) netted the Raiders two first-rounders. Did the Vikings really do themselves any favors by waiting until late April to deal Greenard? They landed only a pair of third-round picks from the Eagles. One of those picks was the 98th selection in this year’s draft, and it would be a surprise if the 2027 third-rounder landed anywhere before No. 90. Two late third-round picks isn’t a ton for a player as explosive as Greenard, who was still blowing by people on tape at less than 100 percent a year ago.”

Eagles Might Have Next Star in Jalyx Hunt

The Eagles do have what seems like a pair of solid edge rushers to start the season, with Greenard and former 1st-round pick Nolan Smith Jr. as the likely starters.

The best of the bunch might be coming off the bench in 6-foot-3, 252-pound edge rusher Jalyx Hunt, who Bleacher Report’s Brent Sobleski called the NFL’s “Best Kept Secret” in 2026 after he became the 1st player in franchise history to lead the team in sacks (6.5) and interceptions (3) in 2025.

Hunt was drafted in the 3rd round (No. 94 overall) of the 2024 NFL draft out of Houston Christian.

“Among a Philadelphia Eagles defensive front that featured Jalen Carter, Jordan Davis, Jaelan Phillips, Nolan Smith, Josh Uche and Brandon Graham, another name led the team in sacks and total pressures,” Sobleski wrote. “Jalyx Hunt certainly found his footing during his second season after being a third-round pick from Houston Christian. He won’t be handed anything, though. Hunt opened last season as a starter before moving toward a more rotational role. But that’s where he can continue to excel … Hunt can continue in his development, while providing a potent option working off the edge.”