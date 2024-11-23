Eagles Urged to Replace Kenny Pickett With Recently-Released $160 Million QB

The sixth overall pick in the 2019 NFL draft, quarterback Daniel Jones was released by the New York Giants on November 22, per his own request.

In 10 games this season, Jones threw for 2,070 yards, eight touchdowns and seven interceptions, with a passer rating of 79.4. The Giants currently hold a 2-8 record, which played a large role in his benching in favor of rookie QB Tommy DeVito.

With Jones now available, Jimmy Kempski of the Philly Voice thinks the Philadelphia Eagles should replace current backup Kenny Pickett with the former Giants starter.

Once Jones clears waivers, he “will almost certainly sign for the minimum wherever he lands, since the Giants are paying for him otherwise,” Kempski noted, before making a decent case for Jones to head to Philly.

Should the Philadelphia Eagles Sign Former Giants QB Daniel Jones?

Heading into Week 12, the Eagles sit atop the NFC East with an 8-2 mark. While starting QB Jalen Hurts is healthy, having a backup with playoff experience wouldn’t hurt.

“He arguably has more talent than Pickett, and he is closer stylistically to Hurts because of his running ability, and wouldn’t require the Eagles throw out big chunks of their playbook if he had to play,” Kempski wrote about Jones, adding:

“He is also widely considered a good culture guy, even if career has been unsuccessful so far. If you think you can get Jones up to speed quickly and you’re willing to eat a small cap hit on Pickett, then why not swap Pickett for Jones?”

Over his six seasons with the Giants, Jones played in 70 games, amassing 14,582 passing yards, 70 touchdowns and 47 interceptions. He also contributed 2,179 rushing yards and 15 rushing TDs. Despite showing flashes of potential, Jones’s career has been characterized — at least thus far — by inconsistency and injuries, leading to a 25-45-1 overall record as a starter.

Daniel Jones Had His Best Season in 2022

Jones began his rookie campaign as the backup to the now-retired Eli Manning. He made his first start Week 3 that year and finished his rookie season with 3,027 passing yards, 24 touchdowns and 12 interceptions over 13 games. The following year, he threw for just under 3,000 yards in 14 games. Eagles fans may also remember the career-long 80-yard run he had against them that season.

Jones’s third season was marred by injuries, limiting him to 11 games. He amassed 2,428 passing yards, 10 touchdowns and seven interceptions.

The 2022 season marked a resurgence for Jones and the Giants. He threw for a career-high 3,205 yards, 15 touchdowns and five interceptions, achieving a passer rating of 92.5, another career-best. He also contributed significantly on the ground, rushing for 708 yards and seven scores that year. Jones led New York to its playoff berth since 2016, also winning its first postseason game since 2011. Jones inked a four-year, $160 million contract extension, after that.

Jones’s 2023 season was cut short when he tore the ACL in his right knee. He played in six games, recording 909 passing yards, two TDs and six INTs.

For what it’s worth, Eagles star running back and Jones’ former teammate, Saquon Barkley, weighed in after the news of the QB’s release broke.

“It sucks to see how everything went down for him over there,” Barkley said, via ESPN. “I’ve got nothing but great things to say about him. You’re not going to really find anybody that can say negative things about him. It’s the NFL. Hopefully, wherever he ends up next, they’re going to get a guy who come in and work. It didn’t work for me over there, and I’m doing well over here. Hopefully, he can find the same fresh start and success.”

Could Philly initiate a Jones-Barkley reunion? We’ll know soon enough, as the QB won’t be available for all that long.