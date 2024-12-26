Eagles Sign Record-Setting Former Notre Dame Star as Emergency QB

With things looking more and more like Philadelphia Eagles starting quarterback Jalen Hurts won’t be available for their Week 17 game against the Dallas Cowboys, the franchise is turning to a familiar face to help add depth to a suddenly hurting QB room.

The NFL Network’s Mike Garafolo reported on December 26 that the Eagles signed quarterback Ian Book to their practice squad. Book played for the Eagles in 2022.

“Hurts isn’t the only quarterback dealing with an injury right now,” Garafolo wrote on his official X account. “Backup Kenny Pickett had to undergo an x-ray on his ribs. following the Eagles’ loss to the Washington Commanders in Week 16. The #Eagles are signing QB Ian Book to the practice squad following his visit yesterday, sources say. Jalen Hurts (concussion) was listed as DNP on yesterday’s projected practice report while Kenny Pickett (ribs) was limited. Tanner McKee and Book now also available.”

Hurts has not even been a limited participant in practice this week as he’s been in concussion protocol. Book is likely to suit up in Week 17 as Philadelphia’s third emergency quarterback, with Tanner McKee serving as Pickett’s backup.

“Three quarterbacks at practice,” PHLY’s Zach Berman wrote on his official X account on December 26. “Jalen Hurts is not one of them. Kenny Pickett is throwing with Tanner McKee before practice.”

The Eagles saw their 10-game winning streak snapped in a 36-33 loss to the Commanders in which Hurts was taken out of the game with a concussion in the first quarter. Philadelphia is currently 12-3 and occupies the No. 2 seed in the NFC Playoffs.

Book Led Notre Dame to 2 CFP Appearances

Book was Notre Dame’s starting quarterback for 3 seasons from 2018 to 2020 — a stretch in which he led the Irish to 2 appearances in the College Football Playoff, where they lost to the eventual national champion both times with Clemson in 2018 and Alabama in 2020.

Book’s 30 career wins set the Notre Dame record for quarterbacks and his 72 career touchdown passes were second all time behind just Brady Quinn.

Book had his best season at Notre Dame in 2019 — sandwiched between the CFP appearances — with 3,034 passing yards, 34 touchdowns and 6 interceptions to go with 546 rushing yards and 4 touchdowns.

Headed into the 2021 NFL draft, the biggest issue with Book seemed to be his size, at just 6-foot and 211 pounds.

“Notre Dame’s winningest quarterback brings plenty of leadership and overall intangibles with him,” NFL draft analyst Lance Zierlein wrote his his pre-draft evaluation. “He has big game experience in his background, too. However, his size and arm strength fall below NFL standards and there isn’t anything in his game that he can really hang his hat on that counters those issues.”

Journeyman NFL Quarterback Since 2021

Book was selected by the New Orleans Saints in the fourth round (No. 133 overall) in 2021 and signed a 4-year, $4.15 million contract.

The Eagles are his fourth team in 4 seasons, which has also included stops with the New England Patriots and Kansas City Chiefs. Book made his only career start in 2021 with the Saints, when he went 12-of-20 passing for 120 yards, no touchdowns and 2 interceptions while taking 8 sacks in a 20-3 loss to the Miami Dolphins in Week 16.