Eagles Should Sign Former $68 Million NFL All-Pro After Shocking Career Move

The Philadelphia Eagles lost one of the leaders of its defense when veteran defensive end Brandon Graham tore his triceps in a 37-20 win over the Los Angeles Rams in Week 12.

The Eagles, who are on a 7-game winning streak, might have an opportunity to replace Graham with a player of a similar caliber if they move quickly after former NFL All-Pro outside linebacker Shaquil Barrett announced he was coming out of retirement on November 26.

Barrett signed a 1-year, $7 million contract with the Miami Dolphins in March 2024 and shocked the franchise when he decided to retire in July.

From ESPN: “Two-time Pro Bowl linebacker Shaq Barrett, who announced his retirement from the NFL in July, has applied for immediate reinstatement, agents Drew Rosenhaus and Robert Bailey told ESPN’s Adam Schefter on Tuesday.”

While it wouldn’t be as easy as signing Barrett as a free agent because the Dolphins still hold his contractual rights, it might be a situation the Eagles need to explore as they head into the final 6 games of the season with a 9-2 record and a shot at earning the top seed in the NFC playoffs.

Barrett is a 2-time Super Bowl champion, 2-time Pro Bowler and earned NFL All-Pro honors in 2019, when he led the NFL with 19.5 sacks.

Barrett Hinted at Possible Return in August

Barrett previously hinted that he might not be done playing football.

Appearing on the “Up & Adams Show” with host Kay Adams on Aug. 29, former Tampa Bay outside linebacker Shaquil Barrett said he would consider coming out of retirement to play for the Buccaneers and no one else.

Barrett played 5 seasons for the Denver Broncos from 2014 to 2018 and 5 seasons for the Buccaneers from 2019 to 2023.

“There’s one team I would come out of retirement for, and that’s it,” Barrett said. “… I’m happily retired, but if something was to happen … if the perfect scenario was to happen and I wouldn’t do it for any other team. I just have a lot of history (with Tampa Bay) and everything that happened with my daughter and how they came through for my family … I told my wife I’d take pay cuts or anything for Tampa because of what they did for my family. Tampa has a special place in my heart.”

In April 2023, Barrett’s 2-year-old daughter, Arrayah, died after drowning in the pool at the family’s home in South Tampa.

From Undrafted to One of NFL’s Elite Players

Barrett started his college career at Nebraska-Omaha then transferred to Colorado State after Nebraska-Omaha disbanded its football program in 2010. He was named the Mountain West Conference Defensive Player of the Year in 2013 after he finished the season with 12.0 sacks and 20.5 tackles for loss.

Barrett spent 2014 on the Broncos’ practice squad and active roster but didn’t play any games as an undrafted free agent, then made the opening day roster and started 6 games in 2015, including a Super Bowl win over the Carolina Panthers.

Barrett signed a 1-year, $5 million contract with the Buccaneers in 2019, when he led the NFL in sacks, played on the franchise tag in 2020 and helped lead the team to a Super Bowl win — he was rewarded with a 4-year, $68 million contract in March 2021.